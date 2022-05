The Washington State Department of Ecology is awarding a grant to clean up some parts of the Wenatchee River. The Chelan County Natural Resource Department was recently awarded $35,000 to sponsor community-based cleanup activities and community engagement activities. The efforts will aim to remove metallic, concrete and other debris from the Wenatchee using a detailed inventory of the debris already in the river.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO