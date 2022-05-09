ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Anti-Abortion Group’s Office Hit with Arson and Graffiti Amid Leaked Supreme Court Draft Opinion: Police

By Alberto Luperon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone set fire to a religious, anti-abortion group’s headquarters this weekend as the future scope of reproductive rights grows shaky. The police investigation is ongoing. “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either,” stated graffiti left behind at the Wisconsin Family Action’s office in Madison,...

