Tempe officials, ADOT says 8M galls of water was released during US 60 flooding

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The McClintock Drive overpass at the U.S. 60 in Tempe is safe to reopen after crews found small cracks on a bridge support beam, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT bridge inspectors say the bridge can carry drivers and have told the City of Tempe. At about 4:30pm, ADOT said they deemed the bridge safe for drivers and now one lane will be open in both directions.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO