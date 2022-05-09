ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe officials, ADOT says 8M galls of water was released during US 60 flooding

fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a day after the major highway closure, in...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 6

Related
AZFamily

McClintock bridge over the US 60 in Tempe safe to reopen after small cracks found

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The McClintock Drive overpass at the U.S. 60 in Tempe is safe to reopen after crews found small cracks on a bridge support beam, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT bridge inspectors say the bridge can carry drivers and have told the City of Tempe. At about 4:30pm, ADOT said they deemed the bridge safe for drivers and now one lane will be open in both directions.
TEMPE, AZ
Nicole Underwood

Water talk: In light of drought issues, here’s the history and future of the Coolidge Dam

The historic Coolidge DamDavid Zach via Chicago Art Deco Society. (CASA GRANDE, AZ) - The Coolidge Dam has long been one of the many historic sites in our state that has affected the area’s growth and legacy of irrigation. Ahead of its time, the dam is a site to behold. But, current water shortages in Arizona add to the growing concerns on the sustainability of existing water systems for future populations.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Raw video: Aerials show devastation left by Coastal Fire

GOP candidates for Arizona's Attorney General's office discussed an array of issues during Wednesday night's debate. After a few "cooler" days, triple-digit temps are set to return to the Valley this weekend. 3 ON YOUR SIDE: Roll back rip-off Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Every day, almost 200 million miles...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Government
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adot#Fox 10
UPI News

Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm

May 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business. Golder Ranch Fire said crews responded Tuesday to a report of a large bee swarm at the Speedway convenience store on Oracle Road in Golder Ranch.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed in crash near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX - A woman was killed in a crash near 16th Street and Riverview Drive on Friday morning, Phoenix police confirmed. The crash reportedly involved a sedan and a van, but no details were released about what caused the collision just west of Sky Harbor Airport. One woman died from...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

West Valley businesses, city want to revitalize this underutilized area of Buckeye

Sophia Martinez moved to Buckeye several years ago with her family from California with the dream of opening her own boutique. Residents told her to look at Goodyear, but after driving past the historic buildings along Monroe Avenue in downtown Buckeye, Martinez said she was determined to open her store, Screws and Sparkles Vintage and Handmade, on the city’s Main Street.
BUCKEYE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Marijuana farm creates job growth in Arizona town

SNOWFLAKE, AZ — Just a three-hour drive from Phoenix sits one of the largest adult-use and medical marijuana farms in North America. Copperstate Farms, located in Snowflake, Arizona, began operating in September 2016. The farm initially produced medicinal marijuana and grew to include the growth of adult-use recreational pot when Proposition 207 passed in November 2020.
SNOWFLAKE, AZ
prescottenews.com

Arizona Wildfires Update: Crooks Fire and San Rafael Fire

Location: 11 nautical miles south of Prescott-Bradshaw Ranger District (T12N, R2W, SEC 1), near Mt Union. Cause: Under Investigation. Vegetation: Timber (Litter and Understory), Chaparral (6ft) Number of Personnel Assigned: 217. Firefighters have made progress strengthening and improving the northwest edge of the Crooks Fire, preventing growth during critical fire...
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy