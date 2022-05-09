Tempe officials, ADOT says 8M galls of water was released during US 60 flooding

PHOENIX - Drivers should plan ahead this weekend as a number of closures and restrictions will go into effect across Phoenix-area freeways for repairs and improvement projects. US 60. US 60 will continue to be shut down in both directions in Tempe as crews repair pavement damaged by a water...
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The McClintock Drive overpass at the U.S. 60 in Tempe is safe to reopen after crews found small cracks on a bridge support beam, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT bridge inspectors say the bridge can carry drivers and have told the City of Tempe. At about 4:30pm, ADOT said they deemed the bridge safe for drivers and now one lane will be open in both directions.
The historic Coolidge DamDavid Zach via Chicago Art Deco Society. (CASA GRANDE, AZ) - The Coolidge Dam has long been one of the many historic sites in our state that has affected the area’s growth and legacy of irrigation. Ahead of its time, the dam is a site to behold. But, current water shortages in Arizona add to the growing concerns on the sustainability of existing water systems for future populations.
GOP candidates for Arizona's Attorney General's office discussed an array of issues during Wednesday night's debate. After a few "cooler" days, triple-digit temps are set to return to the Valley this weekend. 3 ON YOUR SIDE: Roll back rip-off Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Every day, almost 200 million miles...
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — There's a city twice the size of Tucson out in the desert south of Apache Junction. It houses 900,000 people in thousands upon thousands of homes. But it just hasn't been built yet. The area is 276 square miles of empty desert called Superstition Vistas....
A water main break shut down both directions of US 60 in Tempe, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation on May 7, and it is currently still closed. Crews have identified the break and will soon begin repairs once the roadway is dry.
PHOENIX — Arizona’s first execution in nearly eight years occurred Wednesday and KTAR News 92.3 FM reporter Taylor Tasler was one of three media witnesses invited to the proceedings. Clarence Dixon, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the...
PHOENIX — The Colorado River has reached drastically low water levels and Arizona experts don’t see conditions improving in the near future. The Colorado River Basin is seeing the driest conditions in more than 1,200 years, with the drought lasting over 22 years. The Bureau of Reclamation last...
May 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business. Golder Ranch Fire said crews responded Tuesday to a report of a large bee swarm at the Speedway convenience store on Oracle Road in Golder Ranch.
Interstate 10 is now three lanes in both directions between Casa Grande and Tucson./YouTube. Commuters, rejoice: A much anticipated plan to widen Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson took a major step after Gov. Doug Ducey signed a measure Wednesday dedicating $400 million to the project. The funding allows the...
PHOENIX - A woman was killed in a crash near 16th Street and Riverview Drive on Friday morning, Phoenix police confirmed. The crash reportedly involved a sedan and a van, but no details were released about what caused the collision just west of Sky Harbor Airport. One woman died from...
Sophia Martinez moved to Buckeye several years ago with her family from California with the dream of opening her own boutique. Residents told her to look at Goodyear, but after driving past the historic buildings along Monroe Avenue in downtown Buckeye, Martinez said she was determined to open her store, Screws and Sparkles Vintage and Handmade, on the city’s Main Street.
PHOENIX (AP) - The first execution in Arizona in nearly eight years was carried out more smoothly than the state’s last use of the death penalty, when a condemned prisoner who was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination gasped for air hundreds of times over nearly two hours.
Lane closures along Interstate 17 may affect travel this week between Flagstaff and Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Transportation says multiple daytime and overnight closures will limit travel to one lane along I-17 both northbound and southbound between the McGuireville Rest Area north of Camp Verde and Anthem Way north of metro Phoenix.
An appeals court Thursday upheld a judge’s ruling overturning a federal agency’s approval of a Toronto-based company’s plan for a new open-pit copper mine in southeastern Arizona. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that the U.S. Forest Service’s approval of a permit for the Rosemont...
SNOWFLAKE, AZ — Just a three-hour drive from Phoenix sits one of the largest adult-use and medical marijuana farms in North America. Copperstate Farms, located in Snowflake, Arizona, began operating in September 2016. The farm initially produced medicinal marijuana and grew to include the growth of adult-use recreational pot when Proposition 207 passed in November 2020.
Northbound I-17 Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) near Black Canyon City (milepost 243) overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday night, May 8, to Tuesday morning, May 10, and again from 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, to 6 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Location: 11 nautical miles south of Prescott-Bradshaw Ranger District (T12N, R2W, SEC 1), near Mt Union. Cause: Under Investigation. Vegetation: Timber (Litter and Understory), Chaparral (6ft) Number of Personnel Assigned: 217. Firefighters have made progress strengthening and improving the northwest edge of the Crooks Fire, preventing growth during critical fire...
Comments / 6