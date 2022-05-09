ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Body found in Scott Township identified; was placed there after being pulled from car, police say

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxzqK_0fXGVCE200
Booth Way Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in Scott Township on Sunday.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in Scott Township on Sunday.

According to Scott Township police chief Matthew Podsiadly, the body was found on Booth Way, which is located behind Dairy Queen. The street is on the border of Carnegie and Scott Township.

On Monday, the body was identified as 43-year-old Lavarr T. Carroll of Carnegie.

Allegheny County police said Monday that they obtained video which showed a dark colored sedan stop at the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday when the victim’s body was dragged from the sedan and placed at the scene.

Police say they believe they located the vehicle involved and are working to identify the occupants.

Neighbors are all stunned by the news. They told 11 News their community is typically a quiet one.

11 News spoke with one man who was outside walking his dog when officers arrived.

“I always take this route, I saw the commotion and everything so I circled the block, and all the neighbors told me what had happened,” said Azizi Obasefu, who lives nearby. “We never make the news, so, this is a tragedy of course, but that doesn’t occur here.”

Channel 11′s Cara Sapida will have the latest on this investigation tonight starting at Channel 11 News at 4 p.m.

Target 11: Pittsburgh community leaders call for action after 2022′s rise in gun violence

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County police investigating after 2-year-old child rushed to hospital

MUNHALL (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are investigating after a 2-year-old child in Munhall was rushed to the hospital overnight.The child was reported unresponsive just before 1:30 a.m. at a home on Margaret Street on Thursday. First responders took the child to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.Neighbors told KDKA-TV that they saw the family outside playing hours before lights and sirens packed the street. "I saw a guy coming out with a brown bag. Then, later on, I saw a gray tote being brought out. And that was it," Tiffany Gasch said. Toys were left outside the apartment, leaving many wondering what happened."It's sad, it's devastating," Gasch said.KDKA-TV was told the couple involved normally keeps to themselves and were enjoying the evening before taking the kids in for the night. Those who live nearby also claim the neighborhood is known for illegal activity, warning that drugs are not uncommon. So far, no charges have been filed.Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Carnegie, PA
Scott Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
Carnegie, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Scott Township, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in Munhall home

A 2-year-old boy died Thursday after being found unresponsive at a Munhall home, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified Robert Kraft of Homestead as the boy, who later died at UPMC Children’s Hospital. A cause of death was not provided. Police were notified...
MUNHALL, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania grandma shot and killed on porch; 2 men wanted for murder are considered ‘armed and dangerous’

(WTRF) Police in Pennsylvania are requesting the public’s help locating two men who are allegedly associated with shooting and killing a grandma on her front porch. Washington Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are looking for  Brandon Allen and Javarr Thomas. Warrants have been issued for their arrest for homicide and attempted homicide.  According […]
WASHINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle goes off of I-79 near Wexford

WEXFORD, Pa. — There were no reports of injuries after a vehicle went off of I-79 near the Wexford exit early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Police and firefighters were called to the scene. There was no initial word on what caused the crash.
WEXFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicide Detectives#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Channel 11 News
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio babysitter allegedly found passed out, intoxicated with a 15-month-old baby unattended

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A babysitter in Ohio was allegedly found passed out and heavily intoxicated while she was supposed to be watching a 15-month-old baby. WLWT obtained court records that say the babysitter, Donna Muthert, 65, was looking after a baby. Muthert allegedly did not respond to someone knocking at the door and ringing the bell. Delhi Township Fire Department later forced their way into the home.
OHIO TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Erratic’ driver fatally shot after crashing van onto Florida art school campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida fatally shot a “violent erratic suspect” who crashed through the gates of an art school on Friday, authorities said. The incident began at around 12 p.m. EDT, when authorities received calls about a man driving a van erratically the wrong way near the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach, WPTV reported.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Connellsville parents involved in school bus confrontation headed to trial

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) - Two parents who were arrested after a confrontation with a Connellsville school bus driver will go to trial. Tavin Jareal Brown and Kayla Tylene Leon were in court in Fayette County on Thursday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. They are facing misdemeanor charges after police say they interfered with a bus driver following protocol to calm unruly children. No trial date has been set.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police searching for men accused of stealing DoorDash driver’s car

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are searching for two men who held up a DoorDash driver outside an ATM this morning in Castle Shannon. The men stole the driver’s blue Honda CR-Z. It happened at the PNC ATM in the Mount Lebanon Shops around 6 a.m. Castle Shannon Police turned the investigation over to the county police. They say the men held the victim at gunpoint.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged in mother's homicide after crashing her stolen car on Route 28

TARENTUM (KDKA) - State police have charged a man in his mother's death after he crashed her stolen vehicle overnight on Route 28.Shane McDevitt, 36, of New Castle, is charged with criminal homicide. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and KDKA-TV was there when he was walked in by law enforcement. "I'm sorry to everyone," McDevitt said, adding that he was sorry for "being alive."McDevitt was arrested around 2:30 a.m. after a high-speed chase and crash in his mother's car, which police reported missing Tuesday afternoon. It all came to an end near the Pittsburgh Mills mall exit and McDevitt was taken...
TARENTUM, PA
wtae.com

Police: AR-15 rifle found in vehicle outside West Allegheny High School

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 18-year-old student at West Allegheny High School was arraigned Wednesday morning on several charges after police said a gun was found inside a vehicle outside the school. The investigation began Tuesday when, according to a criminal complaint, a school resource officer detected an...
IMPERIAL, PA
WOLF

Butler Twp. police officer fired for theft

BUTLER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Butler Township police officer Joshua Heck was charged with theft in late April after allegedly stealing gas from township pumps on multiple occasions. On Tuesday, members of the Butler Township Supervisor voted at their township meeting 3-0 to terminate Heck from his position.
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
106K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy