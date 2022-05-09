Body found in Scott Township identified; was placed there after being pulled from car, police say

Booth Way Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in Scott Township on Sunday.

According to Scott Township police chief Matthew Podsiadly, the body was found on Booth Way, which is located behind Dairy Queen. The street is on the border of Carnegie and Scott Township.

On Monday, the body was identified as 43-year-old Lavarr T. Carroll of Carnegie.

Allegheny County police said Monday that they obtained video which showed a dark colored sedan stop at the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday when the victim’s body was dragged from the sedan and placed at the scene.

Police say they believe they located the vehicle involved and are working to identify the occupants.

Neighbors are all stunned by the news. They told 11 News their community is typically a quiet one.

11 News spoke with one man who was outside walking his dog when officers arrived.

“I always take this route, I saw the commotion and everything so I circled the block, and all the neighbors told me what had happened,” said Azizi Obasefu, who lives nearby. “We never make the news, so, this is a tragedy of course, but that doesn’t occur here.”

