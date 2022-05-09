SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – This Mother's Day is a day to celebrate all kinds of mothers, even mother ducks.

On Sunday morning, Santa Barbara County Fire helped reunite a wayward duckling that got separated from its mother and rest of its family.

PC: Santa Barbara County Fire

County fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said that the little duckling was found stuck in a storm drain in Orcutt, and the firefighters were able to free the duckling and reunite it with its mother and family in time for a morning pool swim.

PC: Santa Barbara County Fire

The post Firefighters reunite lost duckling with mom and rest of family on Mother’s Day appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .