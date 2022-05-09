ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Firefighters reunite lost duckling with mom and rest of family on Mother’s Day

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AsMa3_0fXGV2U100

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – This Mother's Day is a day to celebrate all kinds of mothers, even mother ducks.

On Sunday morning, Santa Barbara County Fire helped reunite a wayward duckling that got separated from its mother and rest of its family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljo7a_0fXGV2U100
PC: Santa Barbara County Fire

County fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said that the little duckling was found stuck in a storm drain in Orcutt, and the firefighters were able to free the duckling and reunite it with its mother and family in time for a morning pool swim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ix7D3_0fXGV2U100
PC: Santa Barbara County Fire

The post Firefighters reunite lost duckling with mom and rest of family on Mother’s Day appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Merrill Gardens Memory Care Center in Santa Maria gets major upgrade

SANTA MARIA, Calif, - A local Memory Care Center is getting a major upgrade in Santa Maria. The memory care at Merrill Garden's treats residents with dementia. There are three separate homes in the memory care. Each one can house up to 14 people. Since its construction more than 20 years ago, managers say the The post Merrill Gardens Memory Care Center in Santa Maria gets major upgrade appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Barbara County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Orcutt, CA
Local
California Society
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Society
News Channel 3-12

Police lockdown Santa Maria Tunnel Elementary School while search is on for nearby vehicle theft

Santa Maria police said officers are searching for a vehicle theft suspect who fled from police in the area near Santa Maria Tunnel Elementary School, causing the campus to go on lockdown Friday afternoon. The post Police lockdown Santa Maria Tunnel Elementary School while search is on for nearby vehicle theft appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duckling#Firefighters
Coastal View

Navigating the surf by stagecoach

Rincon Point may be known as the Queen of the Coast today, but travelers of the mid-1800s had some other words for it. Although various stretches of the stagecoach route ran on the beach, according to historian Charles F. Outland, only in the Rincon area was travel truly dangerous. The beach abutted a steep cliff just east of the point, around what was then called Punta Gorda, now La Conchita. Often the stage had to navigate through the surf. When the tide was high, lots of things could go wrong: the horses could lose their footing, the wheels could get stuck on boulders or logs hidden by the surf, or a wave could upend the stage altogether.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
News Channel 3-12

Miranda Sings appears on stage during Little Shop of Horrors at San Marcos High in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Little Shop of Horrors cast at San Marco High School in Santa Barbara welcomed a famous alumna on stage on Saturday night. Comedian Colleen Mae Ballinger, who has made a name for herself online as Miranda Sings, joined the cast for a laugh. She sang her own tune and then The post Miranda Sings appears on stage during Little Shop of Horrors at San Marcos High in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed, Marcos Salazar Involved in Crash on Highway 101 [Santa Maria, CA]

1 Pronounced Dead after Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision near Main Street. According to reports, the collision happened around 9:43 a.m., near the Main Street off-ramp. As one driver attempted to change lanes, a 2007 Nissan 350Z and 2002 Honda CRV collided in the northbound lanes. The impact caused the Honda to overturn several times before crossing the center median and landing on the south side of the highway.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KEYT

New Mexico wildfire grows; California fire destroys mansions

More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to flee as a wildfire heads toward mountain resort towns. Fire officials said at a briefing Wednesday night that the fastest moving flames were heading farther northeast, away from the area’s biggest population center in Taos. But evacuations continued to expand southeast of there and officials warned another windy day was forecast Thursday before weather conditions are expected to improve. In Southern California, a wildfire erupted Wednesday in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel and burned more than 20 homes, many of them multimillion-dollar mansions. No injuries were reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy