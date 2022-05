BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Bishopville Police say one juvenile victim is recovering after a shooting on Tuesday evening as investigators continue searching for the shooter. Chief James Dellinger said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on South Calhoun Street. While a motive hasn't been established, police know the victim and another juvenile were sitting in a car watching a movie when someone approached and shot one of them.

BISHOPVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO