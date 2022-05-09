Chris Paul Tweets About Fans Harassing His Family

Chris Paul had a rough Sunday. His Phoenix Suns fell to the Dallas Mavericks 111-101, evening their second-round playoff series at 2-2. Paul was frustrated as he fouled out having only played 23 minutes. There was also apparently an incident in the stands involving his family and he tweeted about it after the game.

Paul finished the game with five points, seven assists, five rebounds, one steal, two turnovers and those six fouls. He was a -3 for the game. He struggled throughout the entire contest and the officiating clearly got on his nerves.

Here's what Paul said on social media:

At one point after Paul fouled out, he was seen talking to security with a police officer present:

He appears to say something about his mom. I'm no lip reader but he seems to say, "He put his hands on my mom." That's obviously just a rough guess.

Paul seemed to be fed up with everything during the postgame press conference and wanted to leave as soon as possible:

If the fans in Dallas were harassing Paul's family, that's absolutely unacceptable and the NBA needs to do something about it.

UPDATE: Chris Paul's mom and wife were reportedly shoved by a Dallas fan . The Mavericks quickly put out a statement condemning the fan and saying that behavior will not be tolerated in their arena: