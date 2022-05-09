ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Jeep Wrangler Getting a New I6 Engine?

By Henry Cesari
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
One of the most beloved Jeep engines of all time was the 4.0-liter inline six-cylinder. The 4.0 powered the Wrangler and Cherokee until 2006. The Grand Wagoneer L will be the first vehicle to offer Stellantis’ new turbocharged “Hurricane” I6. So will the Wrangler get an I6 swap as well? Here’s...

