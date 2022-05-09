ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominant Pitching Leads Illinois to Sweep Over Miami Ohio

By The Black Chronicle News Service
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois Fighting Illini baseball completed the sweep of Miami (OH) with a 6-2 win at Illinois Field Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Illini improve to 26-19 (12-6 B1G) while Miami is now 19-29 (14-18 MAC). This weekend marks the third series sweep of the season for the...

