GBN Podcast: Mazey’s club rallies to take finale vs. Texas

TONIGHT: In regards to weather conditions across the Ohio Valley, we started off the day like we have for all of the work-week. Sunshine, crisp blue skies, and very mild in locked in for the region. As we transitioned into the afternoon, we started to see an increase in cloud cover with spotty rain showers moving in for the afternoon. A retrograde weather system (backwards moving) provided the spotty showers across Northern WV, which eventually moved into Southeastern OH. Coverage was sparse, but there were a few pockets of moderate rain across PA. Cloud coverage will continue to increase as we head into the evening hours. Rain activity will subside before it picks back up for the afternoon on Saturday. Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies with the very mild air in place still. Overnight lows will dip down into the lower 60s.
Comments / 0