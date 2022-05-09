ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

GBN Podcast: Mazey’s club rallies to take finale vs. Texas

By Sam Coniglio
WTRF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia's baseball team surely had a roller-coaster weekend, dropping both legs of a doubleheader on Saturday to Texas but salvaging the series finale on Sunday with a thrilling 8-6 victory. That...

www.wtrf.com

WTRF

Huggins signs former Longhorn Tre Mitchell

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A forward with regional ties and Big 12 experience has signed with WVU, according to a statement from the program. Tre Mitchell, a 6-foot-9 forward who started for Texas last season, has signed a grant-in-aid with WVU, the team announced Friday. He will enroll for the 2022-23 academic year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Randy Mazey, Dayne Leonard and more coming up on The WVU Coaches Show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A brand-new episode of the WVU Coaches Show is coming up this weekend to break down the latest on WVU baseball. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker will look back on the series with Texas, the Backyard Brawl finale versus Pitt and look ahead to the rest of the regular season before heading to Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Championship. All that and more as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

A “Major” showing from WVU’s freshman arm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU freshman pitcher Aidan Major is a Pennsylvania native. He hails from Mill Hall, which is less than an hour from State College and about three hours from Pittsburgh. Major grew up a Penn State fan. Because of the Nittany Lions being the hometown team and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Stretch run about to begin for WVU baseball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team completes its final road trip of the 2022 regular season with a three-game series at No. 21 Oklahoma, from May 13-15, in Norman. First pitch of Friday night’s series opener at L. Dale Mitchell Park is set for 7:30 p.m....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Aidan Major’s nickname means more to WVU fans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Freshman pitcher Aidan Major was born on May 22, 2003. That means he was born 14 years after the West Virginia football team made its historic run to the national title game in the 1989 Fiesta Bowl versus Notre Dame. Leading the Mountaineer football program to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU Awaits Big 12 Championship

The West Virginia University track and field team travels to the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championship on May 13-15 at Fuller Track and Field, in Lubbock, Texas. Friday’s action will begin with field events at noon ET., combined events at 1 p.m. and the 10,000m at 9:15 p.m. Saturday’s action is set to begin with combined events at noon, followed by field events at 5 p.m. and running events at 6 p.m. On the final day of competition, field events begin at 1 p.m., followed by running events at 6:30 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
WTRF

Dominant Major Leads WVU to Backyard Brawl Win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team used a dominant performance on the mound, mixed in with a trio of three-run innings to take down rival Pitt, 9-1, on Tuesday night at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark. Freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan Major tossed six, no-hit frames...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU holds steady in latest D1Baseball.com NCAA Tourney projections

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Having gone 6-6 over their last 12 games played, the West Virginia baseball team (29-18, 10-8 Big 12) has not had a change in its NCAA Tournament projections compared to last week. The good news is, however, that the Mountaineers’ projection has not gotten worse.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Long on TBT: “some of the most fun I’ve ever had”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer basketball is in James Long’s blood. He grew up a Mountaineer fan, donned the Flying WV as a player and assistant coach, and now has the opportunity to coach some of those guys he grew up watching inside the WVU Coliseum. For the second...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Best Virginia announces coaching staff for 2022 TBT

James Long will return to Best Virginia for The Basketball Tournament’s summer 2022 season. Best Virginia will return to the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia July 24-27. Tickets are on sale now at thetournament.com/tickets. “I’m excited to be back for year two with Best Virginia,” Long said. “Last...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF

Barry, Blasick earn Academic All-District honor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore outfielder Braden Barry and sophomore infielder Nathan Blasick of the West Virginia University baseball team were named to the 2022 Academic All-District 2 First Team on Thursday, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The honor marks the first of both...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Warmer air and sunshine for Ohio and West Virginia

TONIGHT: What more to say other than gorgeous? Another stellar day for the Ohio Valley as the skies stayed clear, sunshine was dominant, and warmer air moved in. We stayed with the wall-to-wall sunshine across the land and if you were able to sit by the pool to cool off, that’d be a bonus. High temperatures today maxed out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees again. A few places eclipsed the 80-degree threshold today. UV index values were very high today, meaning sun burn would take place in about 20 minutes. If you have plans to be outside this evening, just remember to apply sunscreen. Tonight, much of the same in regards to sky coverage and temps. Looks like we will stay mainly clear with overnight lows down in the lower 50s. Winds will blow from the east around 5-10 mph.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Not washouts, but rain activity returns this weekend

TONIGHT: In regards to weather conditions across the Ohio Valley, we started off the day like we have for all of the work-week. Sunshine, crisp blue skies, and very mild in locked in for the region. As we transitioned into the afternoon, we started to see an increase in cloud cover with spotty rain showers moving in for the afternoon. A retrograde weather system (backwards moving) provided the spotty showers across Northern WV, which eventually moved into Southeastern OH. Coverage was sparse, but there were a few pockets of moderate rain across PA. Cloud coverage will continue to increase as we head into the evening hours. Rain activity will subside before it picks back up for the afternoon on Saturday. Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies with the very mild air in place still. Overnight lows will dip down into the lower 60s.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Spring puppy and kitten season causes population explosion

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) While pups and kittens are undeniably adorable, there is a downside—the annual population explosion results in countless homeless pets. The Belmont County Animal Shelter has several rooms devoted to mother cats and kittens, and they’re filled. The county dog warden says, in many cases,...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Don’t forget the sunscreen! The sunshine and heat continues

Wednesday: Another sunny day with a high of 80 degrees. Going to be a gorgeous day but remember the sunscreen and sunglasses because the UV index is very high today. Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 80 degrees. Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 81 degrees. Saturday: Showers throughout the day with...
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

AG Shapiro brings treatment initiative to Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a stop in Elk County on Wednesday, announcing a collaborative program is expanding. The expansion of the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative to Elk County will now allow people seeking treatment to use local law enforcement as a resource without the threat of an arrest.
ELK COUNTY, PA

