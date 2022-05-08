ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

George R.R. Martin: "The Winds of Winter" may be “the longest book…in the series”

By Daniel Roman
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5DuT_0fXGS74h00

"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin at Castle Ward, which stands in for the fictional Winterfell Castle (Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Image)

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming.

It feels like George R.R. Martin has been taking to his blog an awful lot of late, giving us updates about the numerous books he has in the works as well as the enormous slate of television projects he has a hand in, from HBO's "Game of Thrones" spinoffs to the Native American detective show "​​​​​​​Dark Winds." The author's latest blog post went up over the weekend, and it was no exception. Despite beginning the post by saying he had "no time for a long blog post just now," Martin went on to give us several pages worth of updates on all these various and sundry projects.

"The Winds of Winter" "could be bigger" than previous "Song of Ice and Fire" novels

Of course, the thing that most of Martin's fans are desperate for more news about is "The Winds of Winter," the long-awaited sixth book in his "Song of Ice and Fire" series. While Martin didn't give a ton of updates about the book in particular, he did at least mention it, which is more than he's done in some of his other recent blog posts. Here's what the author had to say:

"THE WINDS OF WINTER" is going to be a big book. The way it is going, it could be bigger than "A STORM OF SWORDS" or "A DANCE WITH DRAGONS," the longest books in the series to date. I do usually cut and trim once I finish, but I need to finish first.

No big surprise there. Martin has been working on "The Winds of Winter" for over a decade now, so it'd be shocking if it was anything other than monstrously long. Both "A Storm of Swords" and "A Dance with Dragons" were just over 414,000 words according to Statista, which works out to be well over 1,000 pages in most bindings of those novels.

Aside from just the amount of time that Martin has spent on "The Winds of Winter," there's also another very good reason why the book would be that long: after "A Feast for Crows" and "A Dance with Dragons" split the story in half by geography, Winds will, in theory, be bringing all our favorites back together in one book again. Given the sheer size of the cast, of course it'll be huge.

It's always nice when Martin chooses to chime in about "The Winds of Winter." But for now, our watch continues.

Comments / 2

Related
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Isn't Happy About Doctor Strange 2 Footage

Now that another Marvel Studios release is imminent, social media has largely turned into the Wild West for those hoping to avoid spoilers. In fact, this weekend has been awfully tough for those trying to stay clear of anything to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. That's also a group you can consider Marvel filmmaker James Gunn a part of as well.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Winds Of Winter#R R#Television#Castle Ward#Hbo#Native American
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Debuts First Footage: Brad Pitt Is Unrecognizable with Massive Prosthetic Nose in Silent Film Era

Click here to read the full article. Finally, finally, finally we are one step closer to the epic Hollywood empire that is “Babylon.” The upcoming feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle stars “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon” in a period piece about the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. The film is set to premiere wide January 6, 2023, and already is a buzzed-about Oscars contender. While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, drama “Babylon” reportedly focuses on real-life industry titans Clara Bow (Robbie), Elinor Glyn, and studio...
MOVIES
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
Awesome 92.3

‘Avatar 2’ Finally Gets Official Title

James Cameron has been talking about making Avatar sequels since before there was an Avatar. A sequel was announced and planned for as early as 2014, and shooting began on what eventually expanded to four sequels in 2017. But in all that time, Avatar 2 never had an official title....
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is There a Season 5 of ‘Ozark’? Is Season 4 the Last Season?

Sometimes when a show ends, you know that’s the final episode. Either everyone dies or they accomplish their goals. That’s not the path Ozark takes in Season 4. As we’ve covered before, Ozark’s latest season ends on a cliffhanger that is sure to leave some fans searching for more episodes. Sadly, your search is over. Ozark Season 4 is the final installment of Jason Bateman and Laura Linney’s stellar crime drama. Wondering why this series ended when it did and what its future may hold? Here’s what we know. Will There Be an Ozark Season 5? No, there will not be an Ozark Season 5....
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Netflix is about to get much cheaper – but only if you want it to

Netflix is finally getting serious about offering customers a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier. Speaking during a recent earnings call interview, company CEO Reed Hastings revealed that the streaming service is now “quite open” to shaking up its business model in an effort to both drive revenue and create the option of lower prices for new and existing subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Filming Updates, and Everything You Need to Know

We land right back at the ton for another season with the Bridgertons. The series is based on the book series written by Julia Quinn and adapted for the small screen by Shondaland, the production company of Shonda Rhimes (famed writer of the hit series Grey's Anatomy). As the showrunners, Rhimes and Chris Dusen recently shared that they will get a little more 'creative' with Season 3.
TV SERIES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
114K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy