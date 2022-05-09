ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green responds to racially charged comment from Memphis meteorologist

By Aaron Tolentino
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After two drama-filled games in Memphis that had a number of ejections and flagrant fouls, that trend seemed to continue in Saturday’s Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Grizzlies in San Francisco.

Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson was ejected with 6:19 left after arguing an offensive foul call. That prompted FOX 13 Memphis meteorologist Joey Sulipeck to tweet a racially-charged comment toward Warriors forward Draymond Green.

‘A reputation thing:’ Draymond Green sounds off on Game 1 ejection

“And chew on this: Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected? Next level jack*sery,” Sulipeck said after the game in a now-deleted tweet .

Green responded late Saturday night on his Instagram story resharing a story from KRON4’s Jason Dumas. The 4-time NBA All-Star said “( Five laugh emojis ) are you surprised? Don’t apologize. STAND ON IT!” in response .

“Just make him STAND ON WORD! Nomore lying in the ( three wheat emojis ,)” Green said on his Instagram story as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts about the incident during a press conference on Sunday.

“Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond? In 2022, not in the slightest,” Kerr said. “This is America. This is how we operate.”

The historical context of the term “knuckle-dragger” has association with apes. According to Oxford Dictionary , the term is defined as “a stupid man who thinks and behaves in simple, basic ways.”

As of Sunday afternoon, Sulipeck deleted his Twitter account. KRON4 reached out to FOX 13 in Memphis for comment but has yet to hear back.

On Monday, the FOX 13 put out a response on Twitter, saying “During Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies game, Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck tweeted a comment that does not reflect the values of FOX13. We take this matter very seriously and will take appropriate action pending a full investigation.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 23

Guest
4d ago

Mike we all know you're not black Bro or whomever you are. Every time you post a comment you need to identify your ethnicity. Race is everything when people misuse it to hurt another human being.

Reply(2)
5
User 1o1
4d ago

They just cannot stop with the racial slurs, can they??? Attacking, instigating, and my favorite - turning the victims into assailants and the assailants into victims.

Reply(1)
3
Tali
4d ago

who cares 🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Racism at this point is the very LEAST of our worries 🙄. We all know Racism is alive and well here in America. Nothing new

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
