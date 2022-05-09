ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Record year for Gulf Coast tornadoes, and it’s only May

By Summer Poole, Ed Bloodsworth
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service in Mobile, AL has announced that the total number of tornadoes observed so far in 2022 ties the all-time record set in 2011.

The two EF-1 tornadoes that moved through the area Friday morning increased the tornado count for the year to 39 for the NWS Mobile coverage area. That area includes 12 counties in Alabama, 3 counties in Northwest Florida, and 5 counties in Mississippi. Officials with the NWS said that they looked back at tornado records since 1950 and 2022 matches the all-time record of tornadoes in a single year.

2022 is tied with the “Super Outbreak” year, 2011 with 39 tornadoes.

Southern Alabama has seen a large number of tornadoes in other years as well. 2005 and 2002 are tied with 30 tornadoes, 1995 saw 29 tornadoes, 2020 had 27 tornadoes and 2004 and 2001 are tied with 25 tornadoes.

WKRG News 5

FPL prepares for hurricane season

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With hurricane season on the way, power companies are getting prepared so they’re ready to respond and get your power back on once again. Florida Power & Light said its annual storm drill week gets its employees ready for if and when disaster strikes. “We are out here with a lot […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 wrecks stop traffic on I-65 north of Mobile

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.): ALDOT Tweeted that lanes have reopened. CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — Northbound traffic on I-65 was at a standstill Friday afternoon after an 18-wheeler overturned after crossing the Mobile River. Standstill traffic stretched from the River Delta Marina and across the General WK Wilson Jr. Bridge, according to the ALGO Traffic map. This […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Small twister, big impact

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday mornings tornado off of Broad street really goes to show what an enigma these storms can be. It touched down on top of the Greer’s supermarket, tore off part of the roof, but then destroyed the Family Dollar which was attached to the same building.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

74-year-old man drowns on West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drowning at West Point Lake. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 74-year-old, Randall Wilson of Carrollton, Georgia. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, on May 12, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the Yellow Jacket Boat […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Tornado Records#The Tornado#Al#Nws Mobile
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama Eastern George County in southeastern Mississippi Southeastern Greene County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 532 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Gulfcrest, or 10 miles southwest of Citronelle, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wilmer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

It’s baby season at the Gulf Breeze Zoo

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s baby season at the Gulf Breeze Zoo! The popular zoo, located on Highway 98 just east of Gulf Breeze, Fla. is teeming with spring babies ranging from orangutans to albino alligators. Two of the most popular babies are orangutans Isadora and Satu. Satu was born January 20th and is […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

