Record year for Gulf Coast tornadoes, and it’s only May

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service in Mobile, AL has announced that the total number of tornadoes observed so far in 2022 ties the all-time record set in 2011.







The two EF-1 tornadoes that moved through the area Friday morning increased the tornado count for the year to 39 for the NWS Mobile coverage area. That area includes 12 counties in Alabama, 3 counties in Northwest Florida, and 5 counties in Mississippi. Officials with the NWS said that they looked back at tornado records since 1950 and 2022 matches the all-time record of tornadoes in a single year.

2022 is tied with the “Super Outbreak” year, 2011 with 39 tornadoes.

Southern Alabama has seen a large number of tornadoes in other years as well. 2005 and 2002 are tied with 30 tornadoes, 1995 saw 29 tornadoes, 2020 had 27 tornadoes and 2004 and 2001 are tied with 25 tornadoes.

