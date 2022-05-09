ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Otis Kirk breaks down potential transfers coming to the hill and three walk-on’s receiving scholarships

By CJ Maclin
 5 days ago

Arkansas football insider, Otis Kirk, breaks down three players receiving scholarships, he touches on the High school spring game schedule, and the University of Arkansas tough non-conference schedule this season.

All of that and more in your Arkansas football recruiting report.

