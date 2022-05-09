ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm to hit US states TOMORROW bringing threat of large hail and tornadoes

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A SEVERE storm with the potential for large hail and tornadoes is set to hit some US states tomorrow.

An environment favorable for producing severe storms will be present on Monday afternoon and evening, according to KIMT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbAaf_0fXGPs4S00
Severe storms may hit central Iowa and Minnesota tomorrow Credit: KIMT3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eg5Ud_0fXGPs4S00
The threat is very conditional, but there could be large hail and tornadoes Credit: KIMT3

The strong atmospheric energy will stretch from central Iowa into Minnesota.

An incoming warm front is expected to raise surface temperatures.

These raised temperatures mixed with a rich environment for storms may eliminate a steady cap in place in the atmosphere which could limit storm development.

"All modes of severe weather will be possible, but it's a very conditional threat," said meteorologist Ryan Knapp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJsMV_0fXGPs4S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUed8_0fXGPs4S00

Depending on whether or not the steady cap lifts will determine the severity of the thunderstorms in the evening on Monday.

If the cap fully breaks and stays off, people can expect a short window of thunderstorms with the possibility of large hail and a few tornadoes, KIMT reported.

The thunderstorms are expected to be brief, but this depends on whether the storm cap regenerates as the sunsets.

KIMT reported that if the cap intensity is lowered by does not completely break, people can expect elevated thunderstorms with a wind and hail risk.

Storms are expected to become more severe around the Mississippi River area.

KIMT said they will continue to monitor this storm tomorrow evening.

ENVIRONMENT
