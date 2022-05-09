ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Circulating social media posts about missing woman

By Elena Ramirez
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman went missing after a night out on Dickson Street, according to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police department.

Shelby Ratliff, 28, was seen leaving Ryleigh’s bar around 2 a.m. on May 5 according to her family and friends. She was taken by Uber to The Cottages on Hollywood where she was last seen. It is uncertain if she went back into the Uber, according to her family.

She was last seen wearing a beige shirt with mushrooms, brown and red flannel, cut-off jean shorts and white Doc Martens.

    Shelby Ratliff, 28, is missing. These are tattoo’s she has. Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdAZm_0fXGLR0R00
    Shelby Ratliff, 28, is missing after visiting an apartment complex. Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department.

Her family is asking anyone who was at Ryleigh’s Wednesday night to Thursday morning to reach out to FPD. If anyone has any information please contact the FPD at 479-578-3555.

