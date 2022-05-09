Christine McGuinness and Olivia Attwood showcase their incredible physiques in swimwear as they go diving for upcoming ITV show The Games

They have been busy training for ITV's The Games.

And Christine McGuinness and Olivia Attwood showcased their incredible physique in swimwear as they took part in a diving event during the first episode of the show on Monday.

The former model, 33, looked incredible in a pink and blue swimsuit, while her blonde tresses were scraped back in a bun.

Christine sported a natural palette of makeup while drenched in water before covering up with a blue robe.

Meanwhile, Olivia flaunted her toned figure in an orange and blue swimsuit while styling her golden locks in braids.

The former Love Islander, 31, recently showed off a painful looking collection of bruises which she called 'sports injuries'

Wow: Christine then flaunted her peachy bottom as she embraced Josh Herdman after they swam out of the pool together

Christine then flaunted her peachy bottom as she embraced Josh Herdman after they swam out of the pool together.

Max George oozed confidence as he showed off his impressive physique while walking up to the board.

Christine, Olivia and Max are among the crop of celebrities battling it out in ITV's new sporting event The Games.

12 familiar faces have undergone weeks of intensive training ready to go head-to-head in a range of sporting challenges, across a week of live shows amidst fierce competition.

All have been pulled out of their comfort zones to be coached as athletes, swimmers and cyclists, to compete in the hope of coming top of the medals table and being crowned the winner.

Also taking part in the series is former Strictly star Kevin Clifton, ex-Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, musician and TV star Wes Nelson and Emmerdale actor Rebecca Sarker.

Rounding out the cast is model Phoenix Brown, song writer Chelcee Grimes and Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman.

Hosted live by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff, The Games will also see former professional footballer and presenter Alex Scott as trackside reporter and former professional football player and presenter Chris Kamara as commentator.

The six male and six female competitors will battle it out in the athletics arena, the swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome.

Each will put their sporting prowess to the test in events from the 100-meter sprint to diving, racking up points on the medals table.

As well as live coverage of the events, each episode will feature the celebrities' preparation as they’re taught the sports from scratch by some of the UK’s top coaches.

They will aim to reach their peak physical condition through their gruelling training programme leading up to the competition.

As the leader board takes shape with each night, the series will culminate in an exhilarating final showdown in which one male champion and one female champion will be crowned.

The Games starts Monday 9th May at 9pm on ITV.