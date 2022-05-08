ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Opinion: Consider voting Britt Raybould

Post Register
 4 days ago

Britt Raybould is passionate about Idaho’s water, and we need her in the Idaho House of Representatives. As chairman of the House Resources and Conservation Committee, I can’t stress enough the importance of returning...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Opinion: Don’t elect Little, Bedke or Simpson

Don’t believe the political ads for Gov. Brad Little, Rep. Scott Bedke, and U.S. Rep. Simpson. Gov. Little has done little for Idaho. He didn’t stand up for the people of Idaho during the COVID mess like the South Dakota and Florida governors and the Idaho Legislature. He has refused to debate his fellow candidates because he can’t defend his previous actions as a poor governor.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

County library district parting ways with city of Idaho Falls

A 40-year partnership between Idaho Falls Public Library and Bonneville County is coming to an end this year as the county’s library district board trustees recently decided to create a separate county library. The library district plans to open a main library branch in or near Ammon this October....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Vote for Jerald Raymond

Jerald Raymond shows his integrity in all that he does. In his previous term of office, he proved to be able to interface with residents and those in leadership and was able to discuss the issues. He worked closely with the other legislators from our district; they were a team representing us.
AGRICULTURE
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Post Register

City of Boise OKs $6.5 million in federal rental assistance

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise City Council on Tuesday approved about $6.5 million in federal rental assistance. The funds are from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and will be directed to families in Boise making 80 percent or below the average income for the area. “Thanks to the...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise insurance agent banned, fined $54,000 for falsifying applications

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise insurance agent lost his license and was fined $54,000 after a series of falsified applications, the Idaho Department of Insurance says. The man, Kelly D. Foster, allegedly established a fake business account and called all of his clients "employees" in order to earn an increased commission. The clients were unaware of the falsification, officials say. Foster wrote 147 policies using this group.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Plentiful storms have helped Idaho’s water outlook

The constant stream of rain and snowstorms that have hit Idaho since the first part of April have improved the state’s water supply outlook for 2022. But they haven’t solved the state’s drought and farmers and other irrigators still face some tight water supplies this year. According...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Boise High School principal warns parents of scheduled armed protest

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School principal Robb Thompson sent an email warning parents of a potentially armed protest scheduled outside the school. The demonstration, led by gun rights activists, is protesting the school district's student safety policies, Thompson says. "According to the social media posts, some protestors may be carrying firearms."
BOISE, ID
#Legislature#Water Resources#Republican
Post Register

Governors of Virginia, Maryland call on DOJ to protect Supreme Court justices

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin are calling on the Justice Department to provide resources to protect the Supreme Court justices and their families amid ongoing protests outside their homes. The governors sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday.
POLITICS
Post Register

Letter to the Editor: Caring about the future of Rigby

Major planning and zoning changes are being sought by a developer that will affect the Rigby Lake area and our entire community. Our kids and grandkids deserve a community that grows intentionally, not to inherit the fallout from a few individuals trying to capitalize on a big payoff. 60 acres...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Boise woman headed to Poland to help refugees

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — When Jessica Davis heard what was going on in Ukraine, she knew she needed to do something, so she booked a ticket to Warsaw, Poland. "I don't know why but that's what struck me is like, where can I use this? Well let's use it where it's actually useful," Davis said.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

AT&T technology could improve public safety response

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — AT&T will be rolling out new technology in Idaho this week called "Locate Before Route" the new service will allow first responders to locate callers during a 911 dispatch call. Current cellphone towers can help first responders with the location of a caller, however, they...
CELL PHONES
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Post Register

IFPD officers clash with city over vacation hours

Several Idaho Falls Police Department officers are campaigning for an increase to officers’ vacation hours, saying officers are maxing out their accrued hours due to low staffing. Under the city’s policy, officers accrue vacation hours based on seniority until they hit a cap of 240 hours, after which they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Update: Power restored for most Boise residents

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There have been more outages Tuesday, with over 2,000 people losing power early morning in Boise. Now, power has been restored for nearly everyone. The cause of the outages was listed as "Under Investigation" on Idaho Power's outage map. To see current outages throughout the...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Clark County brings in new county ambulance

Clark County acquired a new ambulance this last week, after ordering from Braun Northwest over a year ago. Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Egan stated she began the process for acquiring a new ambulance in September of 2020 when the Idaho Department of Commerce reached out to her about their Community Development Block Grant.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Lufkin, Paula

Mary Pauline "Nanny" Lufkin, 90, of Ammon, passed away May 7, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family. Paula was born September 24, 1931, in White Plains, Kentucky, to Luther Robert Garrett and Bertie Belle Yonts Garrett. She grew up and attended schools in Kentucky. On August 9, 1950, she married Douglas A. "Papa" Lufkin in Crownpoint, Indiana. For many years, they lived around the country and world as Douglas served in the military. In 1972, they settled in Ammon, Idaho, where they raised their six children, Janet, Roy, Michael, Katrina, Bobbye, and Shirley. She enjoyed painting, cooking, camping, gardening, spending time with family, and most of all, being "Nanny" to her grandbabies. Paula is survived by her daughter, Janet (Hal) Roberts of Rigby, ID; son, Roy (Rita) Lufkin of Louisiana; daughter, Katrina (Lyle) Larsen of Idaho Falls; daughter, Bobbye Lufkin of Idaho Falls; daughter, Shirley (Cal) Smith of Ammon; brother, Junior (Carol) Garrett of Hickory Hills, IL; sister, Joyce Hendrix of Palos Hills, IL; sister, Betty (Ray) Wooten of Park City, KY; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas A. Lufkin; son, Michael Lufkin; parents, Luther and Bertie Garrett; sister, Lorraine Madsen; brother, Bob Garrett; and sister, Lois Wells. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Paula 9/24/1931 - 5/7/2022Lufkin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

1,400+ high school seniors get graduation exemption due to Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top school board has voted to make more than 1,400 students eligible for waivers from traditional high school graduation rules. The policy approved by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education without discussion came at the end of a three-hour meeting last week, The Advocate reported.
EDUCATION
Post Register

Working to keep firefighter mental health a top priority

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As we head into the fire season, many people are aware of the physical demands firefighters are faced with, but it's important recognize the toll their jobs can take on their mental health, too. CBS2 on Tuesday talked with the National Interagency Fire Center to...
BOISE, ID

