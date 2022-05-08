Opinion: Consider voting Britt Raybould

Mary Pauline "Nanny" Lufkin, 90, of Ammon, passed away May 7, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family. Paula was born September 24, 1931, in White Plains, Kentucky, to Luther Robert Garrett and Bertie Belle Yonts Garrett. She grew up and attended schools in Kentucky. On August 9, 1950, she married Douglas A. "Papa" Lufkin in Crownpoint, Indiana. For many years, they lived around the country and world as Douglas served in the military. In 1972, they settled in Ammon, Idaho, where they raised their six children, Janet, Roy, Michael, Katrina, Bobbye, and Shirley. She enjoyed painting, cooking, camping, gardening, spending time with family, and most of all, being "Nanny" to her grandbabies. Paula is survived by her daughter, Janet (Hal) Roberts of Rigby, ID; son, Roy (Rita) Lufkin of Louisiana; daughter, Katrina (Lyle) Larsen of Idaho Falls; daughter, Bobbye Lufkin of Idaho Falls; daughter, Shirley (Cal) Smith of Ammon; brother, Junior (Carol) Garrett of Hickory Hills, IL; sister, Joyce Hendrix of Palos Hills, IL; sister, Betty (Ray) Wooten of Park City, KY; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas A. Lufkin; son, Michael Lufkin; parents, Luther and Bertie Garrett; sister, Lorraine Madsen; brother, Bob Garrett; and sister, Lois Wells. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Paula 9/24/1931 - 5/7/2022Lufkin.

