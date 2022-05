PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for the perpetrators of multiple commercial robberies. Authorities state that on April 27, 2022, at approximately 1:20 AM, the suspects were captured on surveillance video entering the 7-11 store located at i2101 S. 10th. Street. Suspect # 2 stood by the door as a “look-out” while suspect # 1 went behind the counter demanding money while threatening the employee(s) with a hammer. After taking an unknown amount of money from the register, both suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO