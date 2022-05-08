Volunteer for the San Juan County Fair Photo Department

Set up on a hill surrounded by trees, the trilling of critters, birdsong and the rustle of leaves, Britta Jackson’s backyard garden begins to bloom. Filled with garden beds for strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, and dotted with apple, frost peach and fig trees, Britta has the makings of a produce section just a few feet from her porch. Though the garden is just in its early stages, Britta has big goals for expanding its size as well as planting herbs. Her dream is to have a garden that produces most ingredients for her handmade handpies for her business, Oh Hi Handpies.
Comments / 0