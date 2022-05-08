ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Volunteer for the San Juan County Fair Photo Department

Islands' Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Miles Crossen. We’re looking for volunteers to help out at this year’s San Juan County Fair in the Photo Department. Tuesday, August 17 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. we’re going to...

www.islandsweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Islands' Weekly

May Naturalist Walks

Submitted by San Juan County Conservation Land Bank. Join Conservation Land Bank staff for one of three May walks on Turtleback Mountain Preserve. Enjoy wildflowers, natural history highlights and learn more about activities described in the Draft Stewardship and Management Plan, which is open for public comment until May 27.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

City council parks discussion turns to yelling

Blaine City Council was set to vote on defining the role of the city’s parks and cemetery board during its last meeting but conversation was sidetracked by discussions on the parks maintenance budget and a yelling councilmember who ignored fellow councilmembers’ pleas to calm down. City council was...
BLAINE, WA
Islands' Weekly

Reviving the tradition of reef net fishing

Submitted by the Lopez Historical Society and Museum. The modern history of reef net fishing in the San Juan Islands and current efforts to revive the ancient tradition by Lummi and Saanich tribal members will be explored in a presentation May 14 at 7:30 p.m. sponsored by the Lopez Island Historical Society. The evening event will be held at the Lopez Community Center.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, WA
San Juan County, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Entertainment
NW News Network

Case of missing Washington 5-year-old highlights secrecy around CPS cases

There are more questions than answers in the case of a missing former foster child from Grays Harbor County. Five-year-old Oakley Carlson has been unaccounted for since February of last year. Police say her parents aren’t cooperating with the investigation. Oakley’s former foster mom questions why Oakley was sent back to live with her parents after more than two years in foster care. The governor's office and the Department of Children Youth and Families won't answer questions about the case citing privacy laws and the ongoing law enforcement investigation.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Islands Sounder

Public hearing scheduled to remove Orcas planning commissioner

A public hearing has been scheduled for the removal of San Juan County Planning Commissioner Steve Smith of Orcas Island. It is set for May 17 at 9:15 a.m. “There are legal requirements to remove a planning commissioner … and I believe we have crossed that barrier,” San Juan County Council member Cindy Wolf told her fellow commissioners on April 19.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#County Fairs#San Juan#Charity#The Photo Department#People S Choice
kitsapdailynews.com

Delayed weddings due to COVID lead to record at lodge

Events were minimal during COVID-19, but the Suquamish Tribe’s Kiana Lodge near Poulsbo has bounced back as the venue has booked a record number of weddings due to the backlog of ceremonies that were postponed. The pristine venue has 115 weddings booked this year as couples are eager to...
POULSBO, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Lynnwood City Council launches investigation into one of its own

LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 10, 2022 – After an executive session that included the City’s attorney on Monday, the Lynnwood City Council voted unanimously, 6-0, to launch an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by a councilmember. “I move to authorize the City to initiate an investigation of allegations...
LYNNWOOD, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Pierce County Restaurants Long Gone but Not Forgotten

Some of the most memorable events in our lives involve food. We gather over turkey and ham for Thanksgiving to share well wishes with family and friends. We celebrate the merger of two people into a marriage with toasts to good health and happiness. We mark the passage of time with annual meals involving flames, cake and ice cream.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
anacortestoday.com

Vulture roosts near lake

This creature captures your attention and leaves a permanent impression. Turkey vulture in snag near Heart Lake, 2018. There were companions, which made the event even more intimidating. Beak and claws are built for serious scavenging. About Photographer Steve Berentson. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking...
ANACORTES, WA
KOMO News

Third Washington state bird flu case confirmed in less than a week

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Another avian influenza case has popped up in Washington state, the third this week. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed the third H5N1 case in Pierce County Wednesday. This case comes out of Pierce County, the first recorded in the Seattle-Tacoma area this year.
WASHINGTON STATE
cntraveler.com

Rick Steves on Why Northern Washington Is as Alluring as Europe

One of our favorite seasoned travelers, Rick Steves, can usually be found hopping between cafés in Paris or exploring the streets of Lisbon. Most recently, however, he visited somewhere a little closer to home: Whatcom County, the north westernmost region of Washington state and known for its rich natural beauty. In a video collaboration released last week with The Seattle Times, Steves gives viewers an inside look at how he likes to travel and shares that when he's not exploring Europe, he's enjoying the serenity the outdoors has to offer.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
GraysHarborTalk

Aberdeen Local Founds Business, Oh Hi Handpies, Run on Farm Fresh Ingredients and Love for Community

Set up on a hill surrounded by trees, the trilling of critters, birdsong and the rustle of leaves, Britta Jackson’s backyard garden begins to bloom. Filled with garden beds for strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, and dotted with apple, frost peach and fig trees, Britta has the makings of a produce section just a few feet from her porch. Though the garden is just in its early stages, Britta has big goals for expanding its size as well as planting herbs. Her dream is to have a garden that produces most ingredients for her handmade handpies for her business, Oh Hi Handpies.
ABERDEEN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy