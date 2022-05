Robin Hemley was the director of the Nonfiction Writing Program at The University of Iowa for nine years, inaugural director of The Writers’ Centre at Yale-NUS, Singapore, and is a graduate of The Iowa Writers’ Workshop. He has published fifteen books of fiction and nonfiction, including his most recent, Oblivion: An After-Autobiography. Oblivion explores the concept of ‘the cafe of minor authors,’ or the place minor authors, or authors with small audiences, are sent after they die.

