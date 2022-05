SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Real estate agents says the hot housing market in South Dakota’s larger cities has spilled over to the state’s more rural areas. While the competition is the highest in Sioux Falls and Rapid City where prices have increased about 20% over last year, the rural real estate market is also changing. In the past, home sellers in small farming communities across the state had trouble finding a buyer. Fischer Rounds Real Estate broker Micah Volmer says she had multiple offers on a property in Kimball, population 700, within a week of listing it.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO