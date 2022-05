Jeremy Pena was an early exit during the second game of the Houston Astros’ doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The rookie shortstop opened up the contest on a promising note, notching hits in each of his first three at-bats. On his third hit of the game, Pena recorded a single and was then able to reach second base following a throwing error by Twins relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO