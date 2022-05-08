Women of Woodside: Bee buzz at The Reserve Club
The Reserve Club was the scene of an April 27 fundraiser run by Women of Woodside, with a spelling bee featuring Holly Woltz, Andrea Gregory, Carolyn Tribble, Lark Snouffer, Linda Zehnbauer, Michele Wells and (the eventual winner) Molly French testing themselves to help raise money for a variety of local non-profit organizations. The festive gathering brought in more than $22,000 and featured such brainteasers as "liquefy," "minuscule" and (the winning word) "obsequious."
