Inside the Bullpen: Levinson, Phillips discuss Roe v Wade leaked draft opinion
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson and Washington Post politics reporter Amber Phillips joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the leaked draft opinion surrounding Roe v Wade.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0