Inside the Bullpen: Levinson, Phillips discuss Roe v Wade leaked draft opinion

By Inside California Politics
 4 days ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson and Washington Post politics reporter Amber Phillips joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the leaked draft opinion surrounding Roe v Wade.

17 News presented with 5 Regional Murrow Awards including Overall Excellence

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the Regional Edward R. Murrow awards for California, Hawaii, Nevada and Guam. 17 News was awarded five awards including Overall Excellence in a small market. Overall Excellence recognizes a station for its  breaking news coverage, continuing coverage and features, as well as a station’s online presence. 17 News was […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
May proclaimed Latina Maternal Health Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors proclaimed May 2022 as Latina Maternal Health Awareness Month Tuesday morning. Local health officials said Kern County has the highest pregnancy-related mortality rate in California.Kern County also has the second highest infant mortality in the state, second only to San Luis Obispo County. According to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
These are your rights if you live in California and work outdoors in temperatures above 80°

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California requires employers whose employees work outdoors to implement heat illness prevention measures. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 344 workers died from environmental heat exposure between 2011 and 2019. In addition to normal OSHA protections provided by the federal government, outdoor workers on the job have the right […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kevin McCarthy honors fallen deputy Phillip Campas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Next week is national police week, a time to remember the men and women who lost their lives while wearing the badge. On Tuesday, Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy paid tribute to fallen Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas in a speech delivered on the House floor. “Campas was a bright example […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
