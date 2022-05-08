ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstablished in 1996 and since 2009 recognized as "Georgia's Official Civil Rights...

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Georgia Sun

Here are the richest people in Georgia

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF.com

Out There…Somewhere: Sawdust, Georgia too wild to name

Harlem, Ga (WJBF) – Long before Oliver Hardy was here, heck…long before even the town was here, Harlem had a whole different handle. “I’ve been in Harlem thirty plus years, I didn’t know that,” said Rick Salley. At the museum, Harlem’s history is on display,...
HARLEM, GA
Ralph Mark Gilbert
Mark Gilbert
WRBL News 3

Flock of chickens just clucking around in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — They were playing a game of chicken on First Avenue, between the Government Center and the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts this morning. A brood of chickens was roaming the streets before 8. One person even fed them crumbled saltines. A block to the south could have spelled real trouble for […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Community Policy