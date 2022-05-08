'Easy pick up': Floyd Mayweather reveals he won $42,500 betting on Dmitry Bivol to beat Canelo Alvarez as the Mexican suffers only the second loss of his career nine years after his defeat to 'Money'

Floyd Mayweather enjoyed a profitable night as Dmitry Bivol produced a stunning performance to upset Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas.

The Russian claimed a unanimous decision victory over the Mexican legend, whose step up to light heavyweight proved one too far.

It was only the second defeat of Canelo's career with the first, of course, coming against Mayweather back in 2013.

Dmitry Bivol (left) defeated Canelo Alvarez (right) to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title

It was a good night for Floyd Mayweather after he put a $10,000 bet on Bivol to win the fight

'Money' Mayweather revealed he made $42,500 from the bet, calling it an 'easy pick up'

And 'Money', who makes no secret of his wagers on big sporting events, revealed he bet $10,000 on Bivol to win, pocketing himself a cool $42,500.

'Easy pick up' was Mayweather's remark on Instagram in a little jibe at Canelo.

Bivol's win means he retains his WBA light-heavyweight title and maintains his unbeaten record.

Bivol, 31, landed cleaner and harder shots throughout the night, with Alvarez's night summed up when he resorted to lifting his opponent during a clinch in the 11th round.

Bivol beat Alvarez by unanimous decision to retain his light-heavyweight belt in Las Vegas

Canelo suffered just the second defeat of his career, his first since Floyd Mayweather in 2013

Canelo was unable to overcome the significant height and reach advantage Bivol possessed

After three tight opening rounds, the Kyrgyz-born boxer began to use his superior height and reach to pepper Alvarez with jabs and largely kept him at bay for the rest of the encounter.

The three judges all handed down scores of 115-113 in favour of Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs).

Alvarez, whose last loss came via majority decision against Mayweather in 2013, said 'of course' he wanted a rematch following the defeat, adding: 'This doesn't end like this.'

It comes after the Mexican (57-2-2, 39 KOs) became the first undisputed world super-middleweight champion with victory over Caleb Plant in November.