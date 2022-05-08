ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

'Easy pick up': Floyd Mayweather reveals he won $42,500 betting on Dmitry Bivol to beat Canelo Alvarez as the Mexican suffers only the second loss of his career nine years after his defeat to 'Money'

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Floyd Mayweather enjoyed a profitable night as Dmitry Bivol produced a stunning performance to upset Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas.

The Russian claimed a unanimous decision victory over the Mexican legend, whose step up to light heavyweight proved one too far.

It was only the second defeat of Canelo's career with the first, of course, coming against Mayweather back in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbADM_0fXFPbJK00
Dmitry Bivol (left) defeated Canelo Alvarez (right) to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ULR0_0fXFPbJK00
It was a good night for Floyd Mayweather after he put a $10,000 bet on Bivol to win the fight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZ9BM_0fXFPbJK00
'Money' Mayweather revealed he made $42,500 from the bet, calling it an 'easy pick up'

And 'Money', who makes no secret of his wagers on big sporting events, revealed he bet $10,000 on Bivol to win, pocketing himself a cool $42,500.

'Easy pick up' was Mayweather's remark on Instagram in a little jibe at Canelo.

Bivol's win means he retains his WBA light-heavyweight title and maintains his unbeaten record.

Bivol, 31, landed cleaner and harder shots throughout the night, with Alvarez's night summed up when he resorted to lifting his opponent during a clinch in the 11th round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pblh9_0fXFPbJK00
Bivol beat Alvarez by unanimous decision to retain his light-heavyweight belt in Las Vegas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m724v_0fXFPbJK00
Canelo suffered just the second defeat of his career, his first since Floyd Mayweather in 2013
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24d24J_0fXFPbJK00
Canelo was unable to overcome the significant height and reach advantage Bivol possessed

After three tight opening rounds, the Kyrgyz-born boxer began to use his superior height and reach to pepper Alvarez with jabs and largely kept him at bay for the rest of the encounter.

The three judges all handed down scores of 115-113 in favour of Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs).

Alvarez, whose last loss came via majority decision against Mayweather in 2013, said 'of course' he wanted a rematch following the defeat, adding: 'This doesn't end like this.'

It comes after the Mexican (57-2-2, 39 KOs) became the first undisputed world super-middleweight champion with victory over Caleb Plant in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hjxBG_0fXFPbJK00
Mayweather defeated Alvarez during their WBC/WBA title fight back in September 2013

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Desert Crown storms to top of Derby betting after the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt records impressive win in the Dante Stakes at York

Desert Crown spiced up a Cazoo Derby in danger of turning into an Aidan O'Brien benefit with a decisive victory in the Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes at York. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt is now 9-4 favourite for the Epsom Classic after his three-and-a-quarter-length victory from Royal Patronage in the hands of Richard Kingscote.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'If I don't play, do I still get paid?': Milwaukee Bucks NBA star and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo insists he is 'serious' about plans to take a sabbatical at the end of the season - and says he would 'disappear' to a Greek island with his family

The Milwaukee Bucks are still alive in the NBA playoffs, but star Giannis Antetokounmpo is already joking about his plans for next year. After scoring 40 points to help the Bucks take a 3-2 lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Wednesday night, the two-time MVP asked reporters out of the blue: 'If I don't play after this season, do I still get paid? Do you guys know how it works?'
NBA
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United's Under-18 side an inspiring video message before their FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest as he spurred on Alejandro Garnacho and Co to glory

Manchester United's Under-18s were spurred on to their FA Youth Cup triumph by a stirring video message from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The young Red Devils clinched the trophy thanks to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in front of a record-breaking crowd of 67,000 spectators at Old Trafford, with Rhys Bennett and Alejandro Garnacho firing them to victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Plant
Person
Dmitry Bivol
Daily Mail

'When I came round I thought, "where's my son?"': Rugby league star Zak Hardaker relives his terrifying seizure in the street - and now he is targeting a spot in the England squad for this autumn's World Cup

A fortnight on and Zak Hardaker is still counting his blessings. 'It could have been a different story,' admits the new Leeds Rhinos signing. 'It's really scary when you start thinking about it.'. The scary incident Hardaker is reliving took place after he returned home from his first day of...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

357K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy