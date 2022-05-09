4th stimulus check 2022 news — Gas stimulus and public transit cards to be sent to thousands – see if you qualify

THOUSANDS of Chicago residents will soon receive gas stimulus cards, and many others will be given pre-loaded transit cards.

Chicago Moves will provide qualifying residents with $150 gas cards to help with increased gas prices.

50,000 residents will be selected for the program through a lottery system.

One person per household can apply for the card and only eligible applicants will be entered into the lottery.

To qualify for a gas card, applicants must:

Be residents of Chicago

Be 18 years or older

Have a current and valid city sticker with correct mailing information for their vehicle

Have a household income at or below 140% of the area median income for Chicago

The city has also put aside $5million for public transit assistance.

Chicago will distribute or add value to 100,000 transit cards for use on public transit in the amount of $50 each.

To qualify for a public transit card, applicants must:

Be residents of Chicago

Have a household income at or below 140% of the area median income for Chicago

The application for Chicago Moves opened on April 27.

Future of stimulus checks

As things currently stand, a fourth federal stimulus round appears to be unlikely.

Currently, President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda does not include stimulus payments.

Who might be owed stimulus money on their tax return?

This includes the following groups of Americans:

Parents who had a baby in 2021

Families who added a dependent on their 2021 tax return

Individuals and couples who earned more than $80,000 and $160,000, respectively, in 2020 but less than that amount in 2021

Eligible family members who passed away in 2021 and did not receive their full stimulus payment

In 2020, the IRS issued 162million stimulus checks.

More than 147million second-round stimulus checks have been issued, according to the IRS.

IRS issued nearly 200million checks since March 2020

As of December 2021, the IRS had issued more than 175million stimulus checks worth $400billion under the third round of federal stimulus.

However, some Americans might still be owed $1,400 checks.

In fact, millions of Americans might get federal stimulus payments thanks to tax season this year.

How many stimulus checks have been issued?

The government has so far issued three rounds of stimulus checks.

The first “economic impact payment” was worth up to $1,200 and given to low-income households in 2020.

This was then followed by a second payment worth up to $600 at the beginning of 2021.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has sent a third round of cash support, which was worth up to $1,400, to hundreds of millions of Americans.

Reasons you may have to repay the IRS, part seven

“I knew a lot of people whose spouse’s died in 2018, and when they filed their 2018 return in 2019, they filed as married filing jointly (which is the correct filing status in that situation),” Kari Brummond, a tax preparer at TaxCure, told The Sun earlier this year.

She added that those couples including deceased spouses received payments most frequently in the first round of the federal stimulus package – but the IRS has not reached out to that group.

So, in that event, it’s not clear if the IRS will reach out to you – but be aware it could happen.

Reasons you may have to repay the IRS, part six

There is also some confusion on whether or not you would need to pay back the IRS if you received a stimulus check for a deceased spouse.

In particular, this has been the case under the first federal stimulus package (signed into law in March 2020), worth up to $1,200 per eligible adult.

That stimulus round was based on 2018 and 2019 tax returns.

But If your spouse died in those years and you received two checks – you might have to repay one back.

Reasons you may have to repay the IRS, part five

“The IRS is sending out balance due notices with no calculation or explanation analysis,” Dan Herron, a Certified Financial Planner and CPA with Elemental Wealth Advisors, told CNBC last year.

Another issue is that the IRS normally informs you on the error notice that you have more than 60 days to respond.

If you fail to, the adjustment is final and you lose the right to file a petition in the US Tax Court.

However, more than 5million taxpayers were sent a math error notice last year without the 60-day language being included.

As a result, the IRS resent some letters with clear language, including the time you have to respond.

Reasons you may have to repay the IRS, part four

Between January 1 and July 15, the IRS sent roughly nine million math-error notices, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service.

Of the notices, which typically reflect adjustments, 7.4million were related to stimulus checks.

Math errors could signal a number of issues provided by the claimer such as the wrong Social Security number, incomplete information, or wrong filing status.

But there is one problem: the IRS has been said to be sending math error notices with a lack of information.

Reasons you may have to repay the IRS, part three

You were eligible to get the full $1,400 stimulus payment if you made $75,000 or less – with the threshold being $150,000 for couples.

If you earned more than those amounts, your checks start to phase out.

If the IRS overpaid you, it’s fair to expect to receive a letter from the agency.

Reasons why you may have to repay the IRS, continued

Under the stimulus package, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said it issued more than 175million checks worth $400billion, as of December.

However, if your earnings were over the threshold, if you received a stimulus check for someone who died, if you’re a non-US citizen, or if there’s a math error, you might have to repay them to the IRS.

Reasons why you may have to repay the IRS

Millions of Americans received direct payments from the government in the past year – and some may have to send them back.

The latest round of federal stimulus checks was worth up to $1,400 under the American Rescue Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022.

Don’t ignore the IRS: The exception

There may be an exception to this, as the process has been a mess.

More than 5million taxpayers were sent a “math error” notice last year without the 60-day language included.

As a result, the IRS resent some letters with clear language restating the time you have to respond.

Don’t ignore the IRS

The worst thing you can do if you get a letter from the IRS is fail to act.

If you do not respond within 60 days of receiving a notice, an adjustment is final and the IRS can start collections.

Additionally, you’ll lose the right to file a petition in the US Tax Court.

Almost 62,000 stimulus checks out in March

Stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 went out to tens of thousands of Americans in March.

The payments were a part of California’s two stimulus check programs launched in 2021.

These were known as the Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) initiatives, which give up to $1,200 and $1,100 respectively in aid to eligible residents.

Monthly payments for Alabama mothers, continued

Birmingham's government is using this money to randomly select 110 single mothers to collect the monthly check.

Applications closed on February 8 and the mayor’s office said more than 8,000 single mothers submitted for a chance to get the funds.

Monthly payments for Alabama mothers

Single mothers in Alabama may be eligible to receive monthly $375 payments for a year.

Birmingham’s Embrace Mothers program received a $500,000 grant as a part of a nationwide research project to evaluate the impacts of guaranteed income on families.

Recovery Rebate Credit eligibility, part three

The IRS says individuals were not eligible to claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit if any of the following apply:

You could be claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s 2021 tax return

You’re a nonresident alien

You don’t have a valid Social Security Number issued to you by the due date of your tax return, and you don’t claim a dependent who has a valid SSN or ATIN

Estates, trusts, and individuals who died before January 1, 2021, did not qualify for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit.

Recovery Rebate Credit eligibility, continued

Taxpayers didn’t qualify for the third Economic Impact Payment, may have still been eligible to claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit.

That’s because the credit is based on 2021 tax information instead of 2019 or 2020 information.

If you received the full amount of the third Economic Impact Payment, it wasn’t necessary to include information about it when filing 2021 tax returns.

Recovery Rebate Credit eligibility

The eligibility requirements for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit were the same as the third Economic Impact Payments requirements, except that credit eligibility and amount were based on your 2021 tax year information.

Third Economic Impact Payments were based on your 2019 or 2020 tax year information.

Recovery Rebate Credit, continued

If you didn’t get the first or second stimulus payments, you may be eligible to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit by filing a 2020 tax return.

The third Economic Impact Payment will not be used to calculate the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, according to the IRS.

More information about how to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit is available on the IRS website.

What is the Recovery Rebate Credit?

Taxpayers might have been eligible to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on 2021 federal tax returns if they didn’t get a third stimulus payment, or got less than the full amount.

The IRS sent Letter 6475 in early 2022 to addresses on file confirming the total amount of third payments and any plus-up payments received for the tax year 2021.

Taxpayers needed the information to accurately calculate their 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit when filing their 2021 federal tax return in 2022.

How many people have signed the petition?

Over 3million people have signed the Change.org petition.

At 4,500,000 signatures, the petition would become one of the top signed ones on Change.org.

Update to Change.org petition

Bonin recently added an update to her petition as it neared 3million signatures.

“**UPDATE: Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care.”

What the Change.org petition says, part two

Bonin, who owns a restaurant in Denver with her husband, said her heart broke watching the staff having to take meager portions home from the restaurant to make ends meet with limited income.

“Our talented and cherished team, some of whom have been with us since we opened our doors 15 years ago, are now without an income,” Bonin noted on the petition.

“We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won’t be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy.”

What does the Change.org petition say?

The petition was created by restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin.

It reads, in part, “My name is Stephanie, and I am one of millions of Americans who fear for my financial future because of this coronavirus crisis.”

“I’m calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis.”

“Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and workers dealing with reduced hours will struggle to pay their rent or put food on the table.”