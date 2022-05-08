ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Kidman shares 'wonderful memories' with her beloved mum Janelle on Mother's Day

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Nicole Kidman has shared a loving tribute to her mother, Janelle, 81, for Australian Mother's Day.

The Oscar winner, 54, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a throwback of herself and her mother in Hawaii where Nicole was born.

The photo showed a baby Nicole staring at the camera while she was being cradled by Janelle on the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeNuj_0fXFLbso00
Sweet: Nicole Kidman shared a touching tribute to her beloved mother Janelle, 81, on Sunday for Mother's Day in Australia

'Reminiscing… wonderful memories with my mumma back in Hawaii,' Nicole wrote, clearly feeling reflective.

'Happy Mother's Day mumma, and to all the mothers in the world… Happy Mother's Day,' she added.

The Australian actress is known to be close to her mother, with the star recently spending time in her home country to be with her.

The Hours star recently revealed Janelle was unwell with the star taking time out to care for her, as discussed on the Fresh Air podcast in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZNaw_0fXFLbso00
'Reminiscing… wonderful memories with my mumma back in Hawaii,' Nicole wrote, clearly feeling reflective. 'Happy Mother's Day mumma, and to all the mothers in the world… Happy Mother's Day,' she added

Nicole said they'd managed to visit the Art Gallery of New South Wales after-hours, where they took in the Matisse exhibition, describing it as 'soothing balm'.

'We're down here primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren,' she said.

'So luckily yesterday, even though Omicron is raging through this country, we were able to take her into the gallery after hours and show her the Matisse exhibit, which coming from a mother who's raised me in the arts, it was soothing balm. Matisse was soothing balm last night.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3W0F_0fXFLbso00
Unwell: In an interview with the Fresh Air podcast in January, the 54-year-old actress briefly spoke about her mother's health issues

Later in the interview, Nicole said she felt privileged to be able to see the world through her mother's eyes, describing it as 'so beneficial'.

'I'm at the place where I'm being given the chance to view the world, because of how close we are, my mum is giving me the chance to view the world through an 81-year-old woman's eyes,' she explained.

'That is so beneficial right now, because she's so cognisant. She has every brain faculty available, so she hasn't lost anything. She hasn't lost any memory, which is fascinating, and she's extremely bright.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wq0G0_0fXFLbso00
'I'm at the place where I'm being given the chance to view the world, because of how close we are, my mum is giving me the chance to view the world through an 81-year-old woman's eyes,' she explained

'She's giving me access, because she's also very direct and very honest, and so I'm getting access to the world through her eyes, my mother's eyes, so therefore a part of me almost at 80.'

She added: 'It's her perspective, obviously. There's many different 80-year-old perspectives, but it's her perspective, and her particular path, but I'm drinking it in and learning.'

Nicole was last seen with her mother at the Being the Ricardos premiere in Sydney in mid-December, with the two women appearing together on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIr04_0fXFLbso00
Loving: Although they didn't pose for photos together, Nicole made sure her mother was well taken care of, lovingly holding her hand as she chatted to her

Although they didn't pose for photos together, Nicole made sure her mother was well taken care of, lovingly holding her hand as she chatted to her.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald in May 2020, Nicole spoke about missing her mother while living abroad in the United States.

'I would love to be able to have a cup of tea with Mum and sit on the balcony and talk about life, and have her tell me what I should be doing,' she said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SYKX_0fXFLbso00
'We're down here primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren,' she said. Pictured with her mother and niece 

Comments / 0

