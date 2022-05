The moral outrage over Greg Norman’s extraordinary defence of Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses and the murder of Jamal Khashoggi has spread far beyond golf but rarely pierced the complicity within its locker rooms. Norman’s obscenely lucrative invitational series, solely funded by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, has drawn coy interest rather than condemnation from players over the past few months and it was only after Phil Mickelson made a similar gaffe in February that the prospect of a rival league was reduced to a series of eight disruptive events. The first of those will take place at Centurion Club...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO