From being terrified of a swooping magpie to a toothache and rings stuck on fingers: The most trivial 000 calls wasting ambulance resources

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The lives of emergency patients are at risk because thousands of Australians tie up resources by calling triple-0 for trivial reasons.

Ambulance Victoria shared some of the most ridiculous emergency calls it received to bring attention to the problem.

More than 45,000 calls between October and December last year required no ambulance action and only wasted important time of emergency responders.

Ambulance Victoria officials said 45,000 calls between October and December last year required no ambulance action and only wasted important time of emergency responders

Calls included people trying to find a rapid antigen test or because they had a nightmare and couldn't get back to sleep.

One frightened caller rang while hiding under a tree from a swooping magpie and another was trying to listen to music to calm down during alcohol withdrawal and called because they couldn't work their Spotify playlist.

Emergency operators also heard from a horrified mother who thought her child had developed cyanosis - skin discolouration - only to find the child had been eating blueberries.

One patient called after deliberately pricking themselves with an acupuncture needle to 'test if it was sharp' and another demanded a 'lights and sirens' ambulance after they were almost bitten by a cat they believed had rabies.

One frightened caller had rung triple zero while hiding under a tree from a swooping magpie

One in five calls to triple zero do not require emergency action and officials are pleading with the public to think before they dial.

Ambulance Victoria chief operations officer Anthony Carlyon said the clogged system was risking lives.

'Every time someone calls triple-0, and if that's in a magnitude that prevents ESTA getting to a caller, there's no doubt that unnecessary calls not only delay some calls being answered, but if that call isn't heard at all, we can't dispatch an ambulance,' he told the Herald Sun.

However, Mr Carlyon said paramedics also ran into trouble with patients who believed their response wasn't adequate.

A horrified mother who thought her child had developed cyanosis - skin discolouration - only to find the child had been eating blueberries.

Patients may not always receive a 'lights and sirens' ambulance or responders may organise a taxi to take patients to the emergency room in place of the emergency vehicle.

Alternatives are recommended to about 700 patients each day to provide a 20 per cent relief margin on strained ambulance crews.

However, Mr Carlyon said these alternatives were often met with anger and abuse.

'Highly trained medical professionals are able to make these decisions. You are in expert hands even if you do not receive an ambulance,' he said.

Mr Carlyon said 'frequent callers' and non-emergency calls have only worsened the emergency hotline crisis

One Geelong resident said his middle-aged neighbour had a habit for calling for emergency crews several times a week.

The frustrated neighbour said the man would sometimes call for an ambulance twice a day or call for two at once.

He said the man's routine is always the same: he would 'prepare' for the emergency vehicle by moving his car out of driveway, ask a neighbour to feed his cat, visit the emergency room for a few hours before coming home in a taxi and ordering a pizza.

He said at times the man would begin his routine several hours before he 'suddenly collapsed' or developed heart attack symptoms.

Mr Carlyon said 'frequent callers' like the Geelong man only worsened the emergency hotline crisis.

'They do impair our ability to respond. If we're used for the right purposes and correctly, people get one of the best services in the world,' he said.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

