Carter out for derby revenge against Aston Villa in final WSL game for relegated Birmingham

DARREN CARTER insists Birmingham needs to undergo a rebuild following their historic drop out of the Women’s Super League.

And the St Andrew’s chief says his side will be out for revenge when they face Aston Villa following their relegation heartbreak.

Before the game, Carter, who joined Blues earlier this term as interim head coach was tight-lipped on the topic of contract talks and extending his stay.

However, the Birmingham-born gaffer admits he has a vision for the future of the club who were once WSL giants competing in the Champions League.

Carter, 38, said: “It’s hard because the relegation is still fresh in the players’ minds and mine.

“Players have to look at it from their own perspective and what they want.

“From mine, I know who I would love to have stay at the club and conversations will be ongoing.

“But there is a rebuild that needs to happen at this club.

"The perception (of the club) from the outside wasn’t good but I’m hoping that’s changing because I’m driving that.

"It’s about making players who have been here for the last few years believe that things will be better.

"They have been told that in the past but things haven’t changed.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

“I would never profess to players things are going to happen and they don’t. I will back them.

“My job is to convince them this is the place to be and the start of a rebuild going forward.”

Carter’s side will travel to Villa Park to take on an Aston Villa side who were on the wrong end of a 7-0 drubbing away at Arsenal.

The last duel between the rivals ended in a slim away victory for the Villans and former Brum boss Carla Ward.

Carter added: “There is some revenge that needs to happen as they beat us at our place this season.

“We’ll be looking to start with high energy and avenge the loss earlier this season.

“We have got to show the fight and spirit we channelled this year for one last time and get a result.”

Today's duel will be the last professional game for Anita Asante with the Villa defender set to retire.

The former England centre-back was commended by Villa’s Prem boss Steven Gerrard ahead of the game.

Carla Ward's Villa are looking to end their season with a win and a second defeat of Birmingham this term Credit: Getty

And Carla Ward insists her top stopper Hannah Hampton will be at the club next season despite interest from other teams after impressing this term.

The Villa chief, 38, said: “Hannah is not going anywhere. She is contracted to us, and we want to kick on and move forward.

“She’s my first-choice keeper and one of the best in the world. Why would we want to let one of our top players go?”