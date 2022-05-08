ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

New bill would offer $1,000 reward for hit-and-run help

By Joseph Konig
NY1
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid a weeklong stretch of near-daily traffic fatalities, Queens City Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers wants the city to start offering a $1,000 award for providing information on a hit-and-run driver who leaves the scene of a serious injury or death. A new bill she introduced to the council last week,...

www.ny1.com

CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Astoria, NY
Daily News

Teen murderer gets 10 years to life in prison in basketball court killing

A grieving father whose teen son was callously murdered on a Brooklyn basketball court forgave his child’s babyfaced killer Monday as the shooter was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison. “I forgive you from the bottom of my heart,” said David Oyebola, whose 16-year-old son Oluwadurotimi Joseph Oyebola was fatally shot Sept. 21, 2018, after then-14-year-old Aaron Nathaniel indiscriminately ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
News 12

NYPD needs help finding man accused of raping woman in elevator

The NYPD is searching for an unidentified suspect accused of raping a woman Monday night in the Bronx. Police say an unknown man followed a 40-year-old woman into a residential building in the Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue area Monday at around 10 p.m. The suspect followed the victim into...
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Tuesday evening, the NYPD said. The teen was shot in the chest at West 170th Street and Ogden Avenue around 8:15 p.m. The victim got into a dispute with the suspect prior to the shooting, according to the NYPD. Police […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Mom Pinned in Mother's Day Hit-and-Run by Stolen Truck Dies: Sources

A mother crushed between two cars in a violent Mother's Day hit-and-run outside her Queens home has died, a senior police official with direct knowledge of the case said Monday. Police have been on the hunt since Sunday morning for the driver of the stolen landscaping truck accused of fleeing...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Woman Arrested After NYPD Car Slams Into Pole, Bursts Into Flames

Two police officers were hurt after another car sped past them as they responded to a job, sending their vehicle into a pole before it caught fire, authorities say. The officers weren't said to have been badly hurt in the crash, which happened near 64th Street and Eighth Avenue in Brooklyn around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

MTA bus driver assaulted by man, woman in Bronx: NYPD

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man and woman were caught a video assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx after they weren’t allowed to board the bus mid-stop, according to the NYPD. The assault happened in the Mount Eden area on May 5, police said. The unidentified man and woman tried to […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman indicted in NYC shoving death of 87-year-old: DA

NEW YORK (PIX11)­— A Queens woman has been indicted for manslaughter after allegedly fatally pushing a beloved elderly woman to the ground in Chelsea two months ago, authorities said Tuesday. Lauren Pazienza, 26, is accused of intentionally shoving 87-year-old Barbara Gustern to the ground on West 28th Street at around 10:30 p.m. on March 10, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

