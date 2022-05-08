ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco has ended one of its famous membership perks – what to do if you’re affected

By Adrian Zorzut
 4 days ago
COSTCO has ended one of its famous membership perks - this is what you can do if you've been affected.

The wholesale giant has axed its mortgage program for members.

Costco wrapped up its mortgage program on May 1 Credit: Getty

According to the retailer's website, the changes took effect on Sunday, May 1.

"Members with questions regarding their current mortgage application and loan should contact the lender they have been working with," the company wrote.

They added a list of lenders and phone numbers.

Costco was affiliated with eight lenders, including Box Home Loans, CrossCountry Mortgage, Lending.com, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, NASB, NBKC Bank, Real Genius and Strong Home Mortgage.

The Sun US has contacted Costco for comment.

Costco was not a leader and did not have a direct role in issuing mortgages, according to Eat This, Not That!

It did, however, offer a cap on lending fees linked to loan transactions.

It comes as Walmart struck a deal with Lenders One Cooperative in March to lease space in its supermarkets.

Lenders One will soon be able to sell mortgage products and services in Walmart stores.

"Members can benefit by operating 'store-in-store' branch locations, offering mortgage solutions including purchase, refinance and home equity lines to customers," Lenders One wrote in a release.

"We now have three locations under lease with many more opportunities to come."

Justin Demola, president of Lenders One, said in a statement: "I could not be happier with the direction the cooperative is headed.

"I am proud of the work the team has done to get L1 Credit, LOLA and the Walmart opportunity across the finish line; we are already seeing the tremendous value these solutions are creating for our members."

He added: "It is our mission to help members improve their profitability and better compete against larger, well-funded mortgage lenders, and I am excited to release new and innovative solutions to accomplish that mission."

It comes as residents in Texas who are behind in their mortgages could be eligible for $65k payments.

The Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund program (TXHAF) will now provide financial aid to qualified Texas homeowners  who have fallen behind on their mortgage and other related expenses due to the pandemic.

According to the TXHAF website, the program is administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs with funding provided by the Homeowner Assistance Fund under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

TXHAF will offer the aid in the form of grants to pay any past due mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance and HOA fees.

For those who are past due on their mortgage, the maximum assistance is $40,000 per household.

For qualified residents who are past past due on property taxes, property insurance, HOA or condo association fees, the maximum assistance is $25,000 per household.

Nearly 15,000 families in Bexar County will be able to collect the funds.

