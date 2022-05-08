ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham target Atalanta wing-back Joakim Maehle to solve their problems on the left flank with the Dane viewed as a perfect fit for Antonio Conte's favoured system

By Joe Bernstein
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tottenham are looking at Danish Euro 2020 semi-finalist Joakim Maehle from Atalanta to solve Antonio Conte's problem at left wing-back.

Maehle, regarded as one of the best attacking defenders in the world, has scored nine times in 25 appearances for his country and is viewed as ideal for Conte's 3-4-3 system.

Nobody has been able to nail down a regular place on the left for Tottenham this season with Sergio Reguilon suffering injuries and Ryan Sessegnon inconsistent. At one point, the right-sided Matt Doherty had to switch flanks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vp57Q_0fXEu9cz00
Tottenham are looking at the Denmark and Atalanta left wing-back Joakim Maehle 

With Tottenham's Italian director of football Fabio Paratici already successfully raiding Serie A for Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in January, he is set to return there for Maehle.

The 24-year-old twice played against Manchester United in the Champions League this season and last summer was praised for an assist against Czech Republic with the outside of his boot that set up a semi-final clash with England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cs3pA_0fXEu9cz00
Maehle, 24, (left), in action for Atalanta during a Serie A game with AC Milan back in October

Meanwhile, Fulham's Fabio Carvalho is already planning to travel to Merseyside ahead of a £7million move to Liverpool that will be officially announced later this month or early in June.

The 19-year-old is following in the footsteps of Harvey Elliot from Craven Cottage to Anfield, having just helped Marco Silva's team win promotion back to the Premier League.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

North London derby TACTICAL PREVIEW: Arsenal's defence will have to be organised to keep Spurs' menacing front three quiet, Bukayo Saka can expose a weak left side while the midfield battle will be crucial

It all comes down to this. It's a do or die North London Derby with Champions League football on the line. The stakes have rarely been higher between these two and it promises to be a electric atmosphere in North London. Tottenham and Arsenal have been scrapping for a top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'will wait until after England's Nations League fixtures in June to decide his Manchester City future' amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to wait until after England's Nations League fixtures in June before making a decision on his future. The 27-year-old has enjoyed yet another successful campaign, notching 17 goals and eight assists for Pep Guardiola's side as they edge towards another Premier League title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United's Under-18 side an inspiring video message before their FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest as he spurred on Alejandro Garnacho and Co to glory

Manchester United's Under-18s were spurred on to their FA Youth Cup triumph by a stirring video message from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The young Red Devils clinched the trophy thanks to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in front of a record-breaking crowd of 67,000 spectators at Old Trafford, with Rhys Bennett and Alejandro Garnacho firing them to victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa complete £17m signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona after impressive loan spell with the Brazilian playmaker penning a four-year contract

Philippe Coutinho has completed a permanent switch to Aston Villa from Barcelona in a deal the LaLiga giants announced was worth 20million euros (£17m). Coutinho arrived at Villa Park in January on loan for the second half of the season after being deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona, who confirmed the deal includes a 50 per cent sell-on clause.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Marco Silva
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

'When I came round I thought, "where's my son?"': Rugby league star Zak Hardaker relives his terrifying seizure in the street - and now he is targeting a spot in the England squad for this autumn's World Cup

A fortnight on and Zak Hardaker is still counting his blessings. 'It could have been a different story,' admits the new Leeds Rhinos signing. 'It's really scary when you start thinking about it.'. The scary incident Hardaker is reliving took place after he returned home from his first day of...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Arteta can take his rebuild to the next level, Conte's future is riding on it... and Kane could be in the same boat! Tottenham and Arsenal's Champions League showdown is the most crucial north London derby for YEARS, with so much at stake for both sides

On Thursday night Tottenham and Arsenal supporters will endure exactly the type of 90 minutes which can leave the most devoted of football fans questioning why they put themselves through it. Until the final whistle sounds and their team has got over the line, followers of the two arch-rivals will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho in line for new contract after FA Youth Cup heroics... with improved terms set to be offered to the 17-year-old following breakthrough season at Old Trafford

Alejandro Garnacho is in line for a new contract at Manchester United as a reward for his breakthrough season. Garnacho was the hero as United lifted the FA Youth Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest. It came hours after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Atalanta#Italian#Serie A For#Manchester United#The Champions League#Fulham#Craven Cottage#The Premier League
Daily Mail

Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan hail England's 'very positive' move to appoint Brendon McCullum head coach of the Test team - but fans fear his expertise coaching in the white ball format will see the move backfire

The appointment of Brendon McCullum as the Head Coach of England's Test side has been hailed by Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan but met with a mixed reaction from many other fans, who fear his expertise in white ball cricket could see the move backfire. McCullum, 40, will be in...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Sports Personality of the Year is likely to move to midweek for the first time in 40 years to avoid clashing with the World Cup final – with host Gary Lineker and the England squad still hoping to be in Qatar when the prize is awarded!

The BBC are set to move Sports Personality of the Year from Sunday to midweek for the first time in 40 years to avoid a clash with the World Cup final. The annual awards show has been held on a Sunday evening in December every year since 1982. But the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

De Bruyne has been a huge success, Sancho still needs time to settle, while Werner hasn't hit the heights Chelsea expected - £51m Erling Haaland is the sixth most expensive transfer from the Bundesliga to the Premier League... so how have the others fared?

Manchester City-bound striker Erling Haaland is only the sixth most expensive signing when a player moves from the Bundesliga to the Premier League. While the amount City will give to Borussia Dortmund for the services of one of the hottest commodities in world football is likely to rise, the initial £51million outlay sees Haaland rank behind the likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in terms of the fee paid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Does Erling Haaland ALREADY have a Man City exit plan? Report in Germany claims Mino Raiola agreed a £128m release clause which will activate two years into his contract... and could allow him to jump ship to Real Madrid

Erling Haaland has included a £128million release clause in his Manchester City contract which can be activated in two years' time, according to reports in Germany. City confirmed the £51m signing of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, beating a host of European rivals to his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

Villarreal unveil ambitious proposals for a £30m renovation to Estadio de la Ceramica this year in a series of stunning images, with the Spanish club to build a new stand, roof and function room by December

Villarreal have unveiled their ambitious, sprawling plans for a renovation to their stadium, the Estadio de la Ceramica, which is set to be completed by late December. The club have made waves this season by breaking into the Champions League semi-finals, where they were knocked out by Liverpool, and have now vowed to double down on their ambition by improving their 22,000 capacity home ground.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

357K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy