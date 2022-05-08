ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'What do I look like to you?!': Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney hits back at transphobic comment asking if she was 'a boy or a girl' as she posts stunning selfie

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal she had been a victim of transphobia.

The 18-year-old, who plays Elle Argent in Netflix's LGBTQ drama and is trans, took to Twitter to hit back at the remarks - via a stunning mirror selfie.

In the post the actress revealed that as she left a restaurant earlier in the day a woman shouted at her: ‘Are you a boy or a girl?’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n95Du_0fXEu4DM00
Unfair: Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney took to Instagram on Saturday to share with fans the news that she was recently the victim of transphobia

Heartstopper tells the story of all boys grammar school students Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) who embark on a secret relationship.

Yasmin plays the role of Elle, Charlie's friend who moves to a girls school after revealing her trans identity.

In the post the star wrote: 'Are you a boy or a girl' Today some women shouted this in front of all of her peers while I was about to leave a restaurant…'

'Erm Idk [I don't know] what do I look like to you?'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261KKd_0fXEu4DM00
Star turn: Yasmin - who plays the role of Elle (pictured in character on the show) revealed she was recently shouted at as she left a restaurant 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gfMl_0fXEu4DM00
Shock: In the post the star wrote: 'Are you a boy or a girl' Today some women shouted this in front of all of her peers while I was about to leave a restaurant…'

The raven haired beauty accompanied the post with a stunning snap as she showed off her incredible figure for the camera.

The star wore a gorgeous black dress with full skirt, racy cut outs and a thigh-high split.

Opting for a glamorous palette of make-up, Yasmin completed the chic look with carefully chosen gold accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AdDV_0fXEu4DM00
Champion: Fans rushed the stars defence on social media with one commenting: 'You are a woman from the start, people are blind not seeing your beauty and feminine features, don't take it to heart Yaz, you are the prettiest one ever x'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHsSg_0fXEu4DM00
Lovely: While another wrote: 'I'm so sorry Yasmin..... sometimes I really think people do this for questions or to be really disrespectful and sometimes I really think the answer is already are a beautiful woman who deserves respect as well many people, and to answer your question' (pictured with co-star William Gao)

Fans rushed the actress' defence on social media with one commenting: 'You are a woman from the start, people are blind not seeing your beauty and feminine features, don't take it to heart Yaz, you are the prettiest one ever x'

While another wrote: 'I'm so sorry Yasmin..... sometimes I really think people do this for questions or to be really disrespectful and sometimes I really think the answer is already are a beautiful woman who deserves respect as well many people, and to answer your question'.

And a third added: 'You look like a goddess that is what!'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7jl8_0fXEu4DM00


This comes after Phillip Schofield, 60, recently struggled to hold back tears on This Morning as he met the stars of the show.

Speaking to actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor the emotional host said: 'There were good friends, There were understanding families'.

Phillip, who revealed he was gay two years ago after a 29-year marriage to wife Steph continued: 'It's the world that you want it to be, you want that friendship group, you want that acceptance, in every school and life'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbBj7_0fXEu4DM00
Tears: Phillip Schofield, 60, struggled to hold back tears on This Morning as he met the stars of the hit Netflix show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVUpb_0fXEu4DM00
Lovely: Philip told Joe (L) and Nick (R) 'It's the world that you want it to be, you want that friendship group, you want that acceptance, in every school and life'

'There's no question that not everyone who has these internal views is going to get such a positive reaction.'

Also starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, the series is based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman.

Netflix's official synopsis reads: 'When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance.

'Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSZhf_0fXEu4DM00
Big names: Streaming now on Netflix and also starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, the series is based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6elz_0fXEu4DM00
Young Love: The show is a coming of age drama that sees two teenage boys fall in love at a Grammar School

Comments / 0

