Gardening

I’m a gardening guru – the plants are the easiest to keep alive, even if you forget about them for weeks

By Claudia Jackson
 4 days ago
IF YOU'VE ever wished your home could look a little brighter with the addition of some house plants, you're not alone.

But for those of us that are far from perfect plant parents, keeping the green friends alive is easier said than done.

Snake plants are a great option if keeping plants alive doesn't come naturally to you Credit: Getty

Luckily, there are some plants that are near impossible to kill, House Beautiful shared some of their favourites and they're sure to bring a breath of fresh air into your home.

Snake Plant

These tall plants are pretty popular, and with good reason.

They don't need much light and will be quite happy sat in a shady corner as long as you don't completely forget about them.

Potos

This hanging plant is one of the most resilient out there, it can survive in both low light and sunny spots.

Just water it every week, or once the top inch of soil is dry to the touch.

Air Plants

If you're especially bad at caring for plants, these might be for you.

Since they absorb most of the water they need from the air around them, it's no biggie if you forget about them for a couple of weeks.

For this reason, they're a great plant to keep in your bathroom, where they'll absorb the moisture from steamy showers.

Chinese Evergreen

Also referred to as the Silver Bay Aglaonema, this plant not only looks pretty but is very hands-off.

It doesn't need a ton of water to survive and only needs a little bit of light.

Just let the soil fully dry out before watering to see it thrive.

Succulents

Since over watering you succulents can cause them to rot, they're a great option for more forgetful plant owners.

Once or twice a month is more than enough for these cute plants.

Calathea Freddie

This plant is one of the more visually pleasing options with its striped leaves.

But it's also great for beginners, as long as it's kept somewhere with medium to bright light and plenty of humidity, you needn't worry.

Keep the soil a little damp for it to thrive, but if you forget a few times it should bounce right back.

Bamboo

A more unique option, like air plants it can also grow without soil.

Just pop the stalks in a container full of water with some stones or pebbles at the bottom and it will add so much brightness to any room.

Air plans a re a great low-maintenance option Credit: Getty
Bamboo doesn't need soil to grow making it east to take care of Credit: Getty

#Plant#Guru#House Plants#Chinese Evergreen
