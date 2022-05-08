ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather bet $10,000 on Canelo to LOSE to Dmitry Bivol and calls win a “easy pick up’ in sly dig at old rival

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
 4 days ago
FLOYD MAYWEATHER won a whopping £26,400 ($32,500) by betting on Canelo to lose his light-heavyweight showdown with Dmitry Bivol.

Boxing's pound-for-pound king suffered a unanimous decision defeat to the WBA 175lb champ in Las Vegas early on Sunday morning, with all three judges scoring the bout 115-113 in the Russian's favour.

Canelo Alvarez came up short in his bid to dethrone WBA 175lbs champ Dmitry Bivol Credit: GETTY
Bivol's height and reach advantages proved to be Canelo's undoing Credit: GETTY
Canelo's former foe Floyd Mayweather profited from his loss to Bivol

Defeat to the undefeated Bivol was Canelo's first since his 2013 loss to Mayweather, who bet £8,104 ($10,000) on the Mexican coming up short in his return to light-heavyweight.

Mayweather, 45, shared a receipt of his hefty wager with his 28million Instagram followers moments after the fight.

His accompanying caption read: "Easy pick-up."

Money's legion of followers were quick to comment, with one saying: "Lmaooo you petty."

Another said: "Easyyyyyyy money."

And another said: "Lol stop. I know Floyd was loving this fight."

One remarked: "Floyd still winning lol."

Another chimed in: "OK Champ I see you."

Bivol's height and reach advantages proved to be too much for undisputed super-middleweight king Canelo to handle.

But he made no excuses for his second professional loss, saying: "I have to accept it, it's boxing.

"He's a great boxer and sometimes in boxing you lose. "I'm not going to give any excuses.

"He's a really good fighter, he comes in and goes out.

"I felt his power, it was a great fight and it was a good win for him."

