The Bachelor's Jimmy Nicholson reveals his mother almost died after she 'was hit by a truck while cycling'

By Nicole Douglas
 4 days ago

The Bachelor's Jimmy Nicholson has revealed details of his mother Susan's near-death experience.

On Mother's Day, the 32-year-old said he was 'so lucky' to have his mum in his life, after she was hit by a truck while cycling years prior.

Alongside a throwback photo of Susan wearing bandages and a neck brace in hospital, Jimmy wrote: 'Have never really spoken about this, but it's on days like today that I appreciate how precious life is.

Near miss: The Bachelor's Jimmy Nicholson has revealed details of his mother Susan's near-death experience. Both pictured 

'Mum was hit by a truck whilst cycling a few years back. Finding this out was the worst phone call I have ever received.'

The pilot went on to say that thankfully Susan made a 'full recovery', before adding: 'I feel so lucky to have this amazing woman in my life and it taught me a very important lesson - never take good health for granted.

'Cherish every moment you have with those that you love. Happy Mother's Day, mum.'

Jimmy also shared a photo of his mother at a triathlon event, captioned: 'Supermum'.

'Mum was hit by a truck whilst cycling a few years back. Finding this out was the worst phone call I have ever received,' he wrote alongside this image of Susan
Family: He also shared a photo of his mother at a triathlon event, captioned: 'Supermum'

It comes after Jimmy set the record straight on rumours he's engaged to his girlfriend Holly Kingston after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring in an Instagram photo.

On Tuesday, the handsome pilot confirmed the couple were not tying the knot just yet and the image was taken in reverse after he forgot to flip the photo.

'So, I just got back from a lovely dinner with my mates and I realised Hols you need to work on your hand placement in photos because (the camera) flips it and a lot of people thought we got engaged,' he said.

Speculation: It comes after Jimmy set the record straight on rumours he's engaged to his girlfriend Holly Kingston after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring in an Instagram photo 
Remember this? He shared a close-up of the picture and explained the ring in question was the same he had gifted Holly on the Channel 10 dating show 

He then shared a close-up of the picture and explained the ring in question was the same he had gifted Holly on the Channel 10 dating show.

The reality TV lovebirds celebrated one year of dating in March.

Jimmy posted two racy photos with his girlfriend to mark the occasion.

'With all the bad news circulating the world at the moment, I'm grateful for so much, but I'm especially grateful for this day one year ago, when this incredible girl walked into my life,' he wrote in the caption.

He was referring to the day in March 2021 when he first met Holly on the red carpet as she introduced herself to him on The Bachelor.

Milestone: The reality TV lovebirds celebrated one year of dating in March 

Holly cheekily replied in the comments section: 'Is it still a one-year anniversary when you dated 22 other girls in the meantime? I don't see why not...'

The pair moved into an apartment together in North Bondi in September last year, shortly after The Bachelor finale aired on TV.

They told Stellar magazine in January they were in no rush to get engaged.

No rush: Jimmy and Holly told Stellar magazine in January they were in no rush to get engaged

While Holly said they weren't getting 'any pressure' from family and friends to get hitched, Jimmy revealed the questions were mostly coming from Bachelor fans.

'We do get comments and messages, mostly on Instagram, asking when we're going to get engaged or married or have babies – and the answer is not yet,' he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Holly said she felt a 'strong' connection with Jimmy from the moment they met on camera.

'[Reality TV is] an unusual lead-in to a relationship, but the connection was strong from the start. I knew I was in love with him and he felt the same,' she said.

Love story: The couple declared their love for each other in the season finale of The Bachelor last year, and moved in together in Sydney's North Bondi just weeks later 

