ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

QPR coach John Eustace emerges as leading candidate to replace Roy Hodgson at Watford

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

QPR coach John Eustace has emerged as a contender to take over from Roy Hodgson at Watford.

The highly-rated 42-year-old is understood to have held initial talks with the doomed Premier League side as they look to formalise a shortlist going into this week.

Eustace made 168 appearances for Watford during a six year spell during his playing career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtOFj_0fXEpFwj00
QPR coach John Eustace has emerged as a contender to take over from Roy Hodgson

He has since gone on to build a promising reputation as a coach working with Kidderminster, QPR and the Republic of Ireland where he is assistant to Stephen Kenny.

Watford want to appoint a homegrown manager following on from Hodgson who has failed to halt their slump towards the Championship.

Wigan Athletic's Leam Richardson and Liam Manning of MK Dons have also been discussed as potential candidates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlQSY_0fXEpFwj00
Roy Hodgson has confirmed that he will not be staying on as Watford manager next season

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Aston Villa complete £17m signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona after impressive loan spell with the Brazilian playmaker penning a four-year contract

Philippe Coutinho has completed a permanent switch to Aston Villa from Barcelona in a deal the LaLiga giants announced was worth 20million euros (£17m). Coutinho arrived at Villa Park in January on loan for the second half of the season after being deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona, who confirmed the deal includes a 50 per cent sell-on clause.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Losing is NOT an option!': Piers Morgan calls on the spirit of Tony Adams and The Invincibles in a rallying cry to Arsenal stars ahead of crucial north London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has called on past Gunners glories over local rivals Tottenham Hotspur to inspire the current side clinch Champions League football for next season. Mikel Arteta's side travel to Spurs knowing a win will see them qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

North London derby TACTICAL PREVIEW: Arsenal's defence will have to be organised to keep Spurs' menacing front three quiet, Bukayo Saka can expose a weak left side while the midfield battle will be crucial

It all comes down to this. It's a do or die North London Derby with Champions League football on the line. The stakes have rarely been higher between these two and it promises to be a electric atmosphere in North London. Tottenham and Arsenal have been scrapping for a top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Eustace
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Leam Richardson
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'will wait until after England's Nations League fixtures in June to decide his Manchester City future' amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to wait until after England's Nations League fixtures in June before making a decision on his future. The 27-year-old has enjoyed yet another successful campaign, notching 17 goals and eight assists for Pep Guardiola's side as they edge towards another Premier League title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan hail England's 'very positive' move to appoint Brendon McCullum head coach of the Test team - but fans fear his expertise coaching in the white ball format will see the move backfire

The appointment of Brendon McCullum as the Head Coach of England's Test side has been hailed by Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan but met with a mixed reaction from many other fans, who fear his expertise in white ball cricket could see the move backfire. McCullum, 40, will be in...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'When I came round I thought, 'where's my son?' Rugby league star Zak Hardaker relives his terrifying seizure in the street - and targets a spot in the England squad in autumn's World Cup

A fortnight on and Zak Hardaker is still counting his blessings. 'It could have been a different story,' admits the new Leeds Rhinos signing. 'It's really scary when you start thinking about it.'. The scary incident Hardaker is reliving took place after he returned home from his first day of...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Dina Asher-Smith begs UK Athletics to keep using the London Stadium due to its Olympic legacy, as they consider cashing in on £15m chance to move their events AWAY from the capital

Dina Asher-Smith has called for UK Athletics to retain their foothold in the capital amid talks that could see the cash-strapped governing body sell its right to use the London Stadium. It is understood UKA are in discussions around a potential deal to relinquish their occupancy of the London 2012...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qpr#Watford#Wigan Athletic
Daily Mail

Gabriel Jesus 'wants to stay in the Premier League amid transfer links to Arsenal, with Manchester City wanting a £40-50m fee for the Brazilian striker' after Erling Haaland's arrival

Gabriel Jesus wants to remain in the Premier League, according to his agent, amid transfer links to Arsenal. The Manchester City striker's contract at the Etihad runs out in 2023, meaning the reigning champions could sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer the year after.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Viva Garnacho': Man United fans serenade FA Youth Cup final hero with Cristiano Ronaldo chant after the 17-year-old starred against Nottingham Forest in front of a record crowd

Manchester United's new darling Alejandro Garnacho was serenaded with a famous chant by the Red Devils' faithful after his display clinched the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday against Nottingham Forest. The Spanish-born Argentinian youth international scored twice late on in the second half to clinch the famous u-18's trophy for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Cristian Romero out injured

Tottenham host Arsenal tonight in one of the most exciting north London derbies of recent times. Both clubs are vying for a spot in the Premier League top four and this evening’s result could determine who gets to feature in the Champions League next season.Spurs are four points behind the Gunners ahead of the fixture and a win would see them close the gap to just one point. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Tottenham succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium but they can now inflict their own home win on their north London rivals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United's Under-18 side an inspiring video message before their FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest as he spurred on Alejandro Garnacho and Co to glory

Manchester United's Under-18s were spurred on to their FA Youth Cup triumph by a stirring video message from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The young Red Devils clinched the trophy thanks to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in front of a record-breaking crowd of 67,000 spectators at Old Trafford, with Rhys Bennett and Alejandro Garnacho firing them to victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho in line for new contract after FA Youth Cup heroics... with improved terms set to be offered to the 17-year-old following breakthrough season at Old Trafford

Alejandro Garnacho is in line for a new contract at Manchester United as a reward for his breakthrough season. Garnacho was the hero as United lifted the FA Youth Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest. It came hours after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arteta can take his rebuild to the next level, Conte's future is riding on it... and Kane could be in the same boat! Tottenham and Arsenal's Champions League showdown is the most crucial north London derby for YEARS, with so much at stake for both sides

On Thursday night Tottenham and Arsenal supporters will endure exactly the type of 90 minutes which can leave the most devoted of football fans questioning why they put themselves through it. Until the final whistle sounds and their team has got over the line, followers of the two arch-rivals will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

De Bruyne has been a huge success, Sancho still needs time to settle, while Werner hasn't hit the heights Chelsea expected - £51m Erling Haaland is the sixth most expensive transfer from the Bundesliga to the Premier League... so how have the others fared?

Manchester City-bound striker Erling Haaland is only the sixth most expensive signing when a player moves from the Bundesliga to the Premier League. While the amount City will give to Borussia Dortmund for the services of one of the hottest commodities in world football is likely to rise, the initial £51million outlay sees Haaland rank behind the likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in terms of the fee paid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea are looking to complete a double while Manchester City aim for a repeat of their Continental League Cup triumph... Sportsmail and England legend KAREN CARNEY look at the key players and battles ahead of Sunday's Women's FA Cup final

Women's Super League champions Chelsea face Manchester City in this weekend's FA Cup final with a record crowd set to be in attendance at Wembley. Holders Chelsea will be looking to complete a League and Cup double but face an in-form City side, who beat them 3-1 in the Continental League Cup final in March.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Does Erling Haaland ALREADY have a Man City exit plan? Report in Germany claims Mino Raiola agreed a £128m release clause which will activate two years into his contract... and could allow him to jump ship to Real Madrid

Erling Haaland has included a £128million release clause in his Manchester City contract which can be activated in two years' time, according to reports in Germany. City confirmed the £51m signing of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, beating a host of European rivals to his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

357K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy