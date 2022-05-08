ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal host Leeds on Sunday buoyed by good form and Arteta’s new deal as they target Champions League place

By Jake Lambourne
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5SSh_0fXEowzt00

IT may not be Arsenal's toughest game this season, but Leeds at home on Sunday is definitely the club's biggest match so far.

With every fixture comes increasing pressure as the Gunners look to secure Champions League football for the first time since 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrNfe_0fXEowzt00
Arsenal go into Sunday's home clash against Leeds having won three matches in a row Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIXpS_0fXEowzt00
Leeds know defeat at the Emirates could see them drop into the relegation zone Credit: AFP

Mikel Arteta's side currently occupy fourth spot - two points above North London rivals Tottenham having won their last three Premier League games.

Arsenal go into their home meeting against Leeds buoyed by the news of Arteta penning a long-term contract at the Emirates until 2025.

If there was one fixture that Arsenal fans would want this weekend, Leeds at home would most likely be high up on supporters' lists.

The Gunners, who smashed the Yorkshire outfit 4-1 in December at Elland Road, are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings against the Whites in all competitions, winning on nine occasions.

Their last defeat came in May 2003 after Leeds won 3-2 at Highbury to end Arsenal's hopes of retaining the Premier League title.

And with Leeds languishing in 17th spot and to be potentially without SIX players, Arsenal go into the match as heavy favourites to claim all three points.

Skipper Liam Cooper and striker Patrick Bamford are doubts to be included in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile Stuart Dallas has just underwent surgery on the broken leg he suffered in the 4-0 loss against Manchester City.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

In addition to the trio, Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts and Crysensio Summerville are also all absent for the trip to the capital.

Leeds know that a defeat could see them drop into the relegation zone heading into the penultimate week of the campaign should Everton beat Leicester on Sunday.

But despite their mauling at the hands of the Citizens, Leeds have shown defensive resilience under American gaffer Jesse Marsch.

They have lost just once out of their last six games, and prior to the City drubbing, they had won three out of five matches - conceding just four goals.

The Whites even kept a clean sheet when they pitted their wits against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on April 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f55dz_0fXEowzt00
Arsenal could name an unchanged side from the team that beat West Ham last time out

Patrick Vieira's men banged three goals in against Arsenal last month, proving Leeds are more than capable of soaking up pressure.

Expect to see Leeds sit back and allow Arsenal to have the ball as they look to follow Brighton's approach from April 9 and hit their opponents on the break.

But with Bukayo Saka set to be fit to start following his injury worry away at West Ham, you can be sure Leeds will have their hands full all afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eeuAS_0fXEowzt00
This is how Leeds could line-up at the Emirates should Liam Cooper be ruled out

Man Utd joined by West Ham in Kalvin Phillips transfer battle with David Moyes also eyeing up James Ward-Prowse

DAVID MOYES wants to sign an English midfielder this summer and has listed Kalvin Phillips and set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse as targets. West Ham saw a club record £50million bid for Leeds United's Phillips rejected in the January window, but the midfielder could be available at a cut price should the Elland Road club drop to the Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Leeds#League Football#Tottenham#Yorkshire#Highbury#Matchday
Arsenal have ‘SUBMITTED’ £43m offer for Jesus, Bologna sporting director in town to ‘discuss’ Hickey deal – Spurs latest

ARSENAL have reportedly submitted a £43m bid to lure Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates this summer. The Brazilian could be surplus to requirements following the arrival of Erling Haaland, and Mikel Arteta is hoping to persuade Jesus to make the switch. Meanwhile, Italian outfit Bologna's sporting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
