Gianni Infantino's bid to win a third term as FIFA president receives huge boost as Asian Football Confederation offer their backing and praise his 'inspirational leadership'

By David Kent for MailOnline
 4 days ago

FIFA president Gianni Infantino's attempts to earn a third term in office has received a significant boost after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) backed his re-election.

Infantino confirmed his intention to stand for the presidency in 2023 at world football's governing body earlier this year at the FIFA Congress in Qatar.

The 52-year-old Swiss-Italian lawyer, was the secretary general of UEFA before becoming FIFA president in 2016 following the corruption scandal that engulfed predecessor Sepp Blatter.

Gianni Infantino has received the backing of the Asian Football Confederation in his efforts to win a third term as FIFA president 
Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa (left), the AFC president, has backed Infantino (centre)

He then won a second term when he stood unopposed for re-election at a congress in Paris in 2019.

And Infantino has the backing of the AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, who has welcomed Infantino's bid.

'The AFC and the Asian football family welcome President Infantino's re-election bid and I can assure him today that we will stand united behind his candidature,' said Sheikh Salman.

'President Infantino has provided inspirational leadership to Asian and world football at a time of deep crisis and we are grateful to him for his steadfast support to the Asian football family.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

