ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wife of tourist found dead at Bahamas resort woke up ‘unable to move & screamed for help’ as husband lay dying

By Adrian Zorzut, Jacob Bentley-York
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE wife of a tourist found dead at a Bahamas resort woke up "unable to move and screamed for help" as her husband lay dying, their son has claimed.

Cops launched a probe after three tourists died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort hotel over the weekend – as a fourth was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1uIN_0fXEebUc00
Three tourists died and a fourth was airlifted from the luxury Sandals holiday resort in Bahamas Credit: Sandals

The three victims, two men and one woman, were found in two separate villas.

One victim has been named as Alabama native Vincent Chiarella.

He was found dead in his hotel room hours after reportedly feeling ill.

Vincent's wife Donnis, who is in her 60s, was rushed to hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The couple had been celebrating their anniversary at the luxury resort, their son Austin told ABC News.

Austin said she had woken up to find "she couldn't move" - and saw Vincent "laying on the floor".

"Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door,” Austin said.

Donnis is reportedly now at Kendall Regional facility in Florida.

Hotel staff came across Vincent's body shortly after 9am on Friday, cops said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

In the second villa, an unidentified man was found "slumped against a wall in a bathroom" while a woman was on the bed.

Both showed signs of vomiting, Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement.

Neither showed any signs of trauma.

An initial investigation by police found the couple had "complained of illness the previous evening" and visited a local medical centre to receive treatment before returning to the resort.

The three Americans died at the Exuma resort on May 6. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, and autopsy results are pending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GyRi_0fXEebUc00
One guest was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition Credit: TWITTER/Our News Bahamas

It comes as one hotelier, who is currently holidaying at the same Sandals hotel, claimed that the trio may have been exposed to toxic substances from a faulty air con unit.

New Mexico holidaymaker, Chris Coucheron-Aamot, wrote on Facebook: "There was crime scene tape and security guards all around our unit."

He suggested there may have been issues with some of the villas' air-con systems, which led to the deaths.

"It sounds like it may have been a fault with the air-con in the unit, causing a toxic coolant leak," he said in a post.

"It was hard to sleep last night - every time the air-con came on, I woke up.

"We’re continuing our vacation because that’s what I would want people to do if I were to have been one [of those] who died - celebrate my life by living yours to the fullest.

"That said, our hearts are with those who grieve. May God have mercy on them and us."

AIR CON THEORY

Most air-con units use a chemical called Freon as a coolant, a tasteless and odourless toxic gas which, if inhaled for a prolonged time, can be fatal.

It is not clear if Freon was used in the air-conditioning system at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, a Sandals spokesperson said the resort was cooperating with police.

They did not respond to queries regarding a faulty air con unit.

"Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests," the rep wrote in an emailed statement.

"A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities.

"We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible during this difficult time.

"Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we cannot disclose further information at this time."

The Sun US has also contacted Sandals for comment.

The company runs luxury all-inclusive resorts for couples in several locations in the Caribbean.

Rooms at the Bahamas resort can cost thousands for a multi-night stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLaaA_0fXEebUc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXRMW_0fXEebUc00

Some rooms are two stories and offer butler services. Others have private patios and offer beach access.

The adults-only resort features 11 restaurants, three pools, and a golf course, among additional amenities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ye6L_0fXEebUc00
Hotel guest Chris Coucheron-Aamot claimed the guests may have died from a toxic gas leak Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uK3MU_0fXEebUc00
Sandals resort said it took the health and safety of its guests with utmost seriousness Credit: SANDALS

Comments / 18

John Harris
3d ago

need to check and see if they serve lion fish on the menu at sandals. Very good eating, Very deadly if not prepared correctly.

Reply(2)
4
Related
The US Sun

Sandals agent shared haunting final post about Bahamas resort one day before being found dead along with husband

A TRAVEL agent and mom of three posted scenic beach photos outside the Bahamas resort where she and her husband were found dead just one day later. Robbie, 65, and Michael Phillips, 68, were two of the three US tourists who mysteriously died in the Sandals Emerald Bay resort over the weekend, Paul Rolle, Bahamas Commissioner of Police, confirmed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Alert raised for missing Australian woman after daughter, two, found wandering alone in Mexican resort

Mexican authorities have issued an alert for a missing Australian woman after her 2-year-old daughter was found wandering by herself in the resort city of Cancun. The Associated Press reports that Tahnee Shanks, 32, was last seen on Monday in Cancun. Prosecutors for the coastal state of Quintana Roo gave no additional details on how she became separated from her daughter. On Thursday, prosecutors also issued a missing persons report for the girl's father, Jorge Luis Aguirre Astudillo, who is a Mexican citizen. Mr Aguirre Astudillo is also 32. He was last heard from on Monday. A GoFundMe page...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnis
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Bahamas#Resorts#Villas#Violent Crime#Abc News
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

The home so filthy that it's declared a BIOHAZARD: Cleaner reveals horrifying conditions inside elderly couple's home with no running water or gas and filled with piles of rubbish because of '20 years of hoarding'

A professional cleaner has revealed horrifying photos of a rat-infested house swamped in chest-high piles of rubbish that was so filthy it was declared a 'biohazard'. George Mensah, 58, who runs Merseyside House Clearance, shared clips of the disgusting property in Liverpool, which was lived in by an elderly couple who 'hoarded for 20 years' and had no running water or gas.
U.K.
Long Beach Tribune

Young mother and father, who admitted that they would forget to feed their son if he was not crying, are arrested for starving the baby to death even though he was born healthy and had no other medical issues

Being a parent is not an easy task and especially young parents-to-be should be very well aware of everything that comes with a having baby. Many sleepless nights and a lot of dedicated time and effort are just few of the things young man and woman were apparently not ready for after their 3-month-old baby was found dead at their home and they are now accused of his death.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
425K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy