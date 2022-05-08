ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Alex Neil says his Sunderland side won't be fazed by sold-out crowd at Hillsborough in League One play-off second leg as they defend one-goal lead against Sheffield Wednesday

By Craig Hope
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Alex Neil has warned his Sunderland players to expect an atmosphere to rival that of the Stadium of Light when they face Sheffield Wednesday at a sold-out Hillsborough tomorrow evening.

The Black Cats boss described Friday night's 1-0 victory over the Owls as one of the best occasions he has ever experienced, a raucous crowd of 44,742 making it a Football League record for a play-off semi-final.

Neil, whose side are unbeaten in 14 League One matches, said: 'We know it's going to be doubly difficult on Monday because they will do likewise in terms of the atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIH2u_0fXE4Afg00
Sunderland manager Alex Neil believes his side will reach the League One play-off final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U38wj_0fXE4Afg00
Ross Stewart scored Sunderland's winner as they seized the initiative in the first leg on Friday

'But I'm confident in this group, and hopefully people can see that. I'm not fearful of going anywhere, we've been to big stadiums and won.

'We carry a threat and we're defensively solid. It's not going to be easy but there's a lot to like about us. If we continue to do that then there's no reason why we can't go there and get a result.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mike Jackson is named Premier League manager of the month for April after taking over from Sean Dyche... and guiding Burnley three wins and a draw to boost hopes of avoiding relegation

Burnley's caretaker manager Mike Jackson has been named April's Premier League Manager of the Month. The interim head coach became the first Clarets manager to go unbeaten in his first four top-flight matches after taking over the reins from long-serving Sean Dyche. Jackson oversaw a dramatic turnaround victory at Watford,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Losing is NOT an option!': Piers Morgan calls on the spirit of Tony Adams and The Invincibles in a rallying cry to Arsenal stars ahead of crucial north London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has called on past Gunners glories over local rivals Tottenham Hotspur to inspire the current side clinch Champions League football for next season. Mikel Arteta's side travel to Spurs knowing a win will see them qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Viva Garnacho': Man United fans serenade FA Youth Cup final hero with Cristiano Ronaldo chant after the 17-year-old starred against Nottingham Forest in front of a record crowd

Manchester United's new darling Alejandro Garnacho was serenaded with a famous chant by the Red Devils' faithful after his display clinched the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday against Nottingham Forest. The Spanish-born Argentinian youth international scored twice late on in the second half to clinch the famous u-18's trophy for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

North London derby TACTICAL PREVIEW: Arsenal's defence will have to be organised to keep Spurs' menacing front three quiet, Bukayo Saka can expose a weak left side while the midfield battle will be crucial

It all comes down to this. It's a do or die North London Derby with Champions League football on the line. The stakes have rarely been higher between these two and it promises to be a electric atmosphere in North London. Tottenham and Arsenal have been scrapping for a top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Hillsborough#Stadiums#Football League
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United's Under-18 side an inspiring video message before their FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest as he spurred on Alejandro Garnacho and Co to glory

Manchester United's Under-18s were spurred on to their FA Youth Cup triumph by a stirring video message from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The young Red Devils clinched the trophy thanks to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in front of a record-breaking crowd of 67,000 spectators at Old Trafford, with Rhys Bennett and Alejandro Garnacho firing them to victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan hail England's 'very positive' move to appoint Brendon McCullum head coach of the Test team - but fans fear his expertise coaching in the white ball format will see the move backfire

The appointment of Brendon McCullum as the Head Coach of England's Test side has been hailed by Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan but met with a mixed reaction from many other fans, who fear his expertise in white ball cricket could see the move backfire. McCullum, 40, will be in...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Man United are interested in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong but accept a deal is difficult to pull off with the Catalan side demanding £70m for the Dutchman who will only leave for Champions League football

Manchester United are interested in signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona this summer to reunite the Holland midfielder with his old manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. However, there are a number of obstacles to be overcome including Barca’s £70million valuation and De Jong’s reluctance to leave the Nou Camp.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: New Zealander Brendon McCullum is appointed Head Coach of England's Test team, with new MD Rob Key gambling on a born entertainer with little coaching experience to bring a smile back to English cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced today that it has appointed Brendon McCullum as England Men's Test Head Coach. McCullum, 40, will be in place to start his role for next month's LV= Insurance three-match Test series against New Zealand, which gets underway at Lord's from June 2, subject to obtaining the necessary work visa.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Sports Personality of the Year is likely to move to midweek for the first time in 40 years to avoid clashing with the World Cup final – with host Gary Lineker and the England squad still hoping to be in Qatar when the prize is awarded!

The BBC are set to move Sports Personality of the Year from Sunday to midweek for the first time in 40 years to avoid a clash with the World Cup final. The annual awards show has been held on a Sunday evening in December every year since 1982. But the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Desert Crown storms to top of Derby betting after the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt records impressive win in the Dante Stakes at York

Desert Crown spiced up a Cazoo Derby in danger of turning into an Aidan O'Brien benefit with a decisive victory in the Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes at York. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt is now 9-4 favourite for the Epsom Classic after his three-and-a-quarter-length victory from Royal Patronage in the hands of Richard Kingscote.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho in line for new contract after FA Youth Cup heroics... with improved terms set to be offered to the 17-year-old following breakthrough season at Old Trafford

Alejandro Garnacho is in line for a new contract at Manchester United as a reward for his breakthrough season. Garnacho was the hero as United lifted the FA Youth Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest. It came hours after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arteta can take his rebuild to the next level, Conte's future is riding on it... and Kane could be in the same boat! Tottenham and Arsenal's Champions League showdown is the most crucial north London derby for YEARS, with so much at stake for both sides

On Thursday night Tottenham and Arsenal supporters will endure exactly the type of 90 minutes which can leave the most devoted of football fans questioning why they put themselves through it. Until the final whistle sounds and their team has got over the line, followers of the two arch-rivals will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

De Bruyne has been a huge success, Sancho still needs time to settle, while Werner hasn't hit the heights Chelsea expected - £51m Erling Haaland is the sixth most expensive transfer from the Bundesliga to the Premier League... so how have the others fared?

Manchester City-bound striker Erling Haaland is only the sixth most expensive signing when a player moves from the Bundesliga to the Premier League. While the amount City will give to Borussia Dortmund for the services of one of the hottest commodities in world football is likely to rise, the initial £51million outlay sees Haaland rank behind the likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in terms of the fee paid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Dina Asher-Smith begs UK Athletics to keep using the London Stadium due to its Olympic legacy, as they consider cashing in on £15m chance to move their events AWAY from the capital

Dina Asher-Smith has called for UK Athletics to retain their foothold in the capital amid talks that could see the cash-strapped governing body sell its right to use the London Stadium. It is understood UKA are in discussions around a potential deal to relinquish their occupancy of the London 2012...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chelsea are looking to complete a double while Manchester City aim for a repeat of their Continental League Cup triumph... Sportsmail and England legend KAREN CARNEY look at the key players and battles ahead of Sunday's Women's FA Cup final

Women's Super League champions Chelsea face Manchester City in this weekend's FA Cup final with a record crowd set to be in attendance at Wembley. Holders Chelsea will be looking to complete a League and Cup double but face an in-form City side, who beat them 3-1 in the Continental League Cup final in March.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy