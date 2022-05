Your browser does not support the audio element. To increase the number of available shelter beds for people experiencing homelessness, the City of Bend is considering amendments to its development laws. These changes would help define three different types of shelters that can be built in the city and make it easier to operate a shelter. These code changes also introduced hardship housing, a permit system where property owners can give someone permission to live on their property for six to 18 months. Last week, Bend had their first in-person city hall meeting where several residents spoke up in opposition to the changes. We’ll hear from Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins.

BEND, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO