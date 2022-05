Adley Rutschman. Nolan Gorman. Grayson Rodriguez. Matthew Liberatore. This is one you won't want to miss. Luckily, there's no reason you should have to. Four of baseball's biggest prospects -- two of the biggest bats in the Minor Leagues, and two of the biggest arms in the Minor Leagues -- are slated to clash when Triple-A Norfolk (Orioles) hosts Triple-A Memphis (Cardinals) in the Pipeline Game of the Month at 12:05 p.m. ET on Thursday. The action will stream free on MLB.TV.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO