Visual Art

La Jolla Mural Honors Those Who Have Lost Their Moms

By Amber Frias
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA giant peacock, calla lilies, and elegance are all symbols representing the love muralist Hanna Daly has for her mother Susan. “I just wanted to make something really beautiful,” said Daly. “My mom was a wild one and she got a tattoo of a calla lily when she was like 70...

www.nbcsandiego.com

