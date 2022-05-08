UK weather forecast – Brits set to SCORCH in 23C heat tomorrow as Met Office reveals heatwave to continue

TEMPERATURES in London could hit 23C tomorrow the Met Office have said as Brits continue to scorch in the heatwave this week.

Things will get even hotter as the week continues, with temperatures expected to hit a high of 26C, making it hotter than Mexico.

The Met Office's summary of London tomorrow states: "A dry, sunny morning, mist or fog soon clearing.

"Remaining dry into the afternoon though sunshine becoming hazy over time.

"Warm again, notably so towards the east coast. Gentle winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C."

A sizzling Saturday saw Brits flock to the sea to catch some rays, as beaches like Bournemouth heaved with sunseekers.

The warm weekend dragged crowds outdoors to the coast, to parks and pub gardens.

Weather forecast for Wednesday May 11 to Friday May 20 (1/2)

Sunny spells and locally heavy showers are in store for many parts of Britain over the next two weeks.

More persistent rain is expected to fall across the south.

Expect a keen breeze and almost normal temperatures in the northwest and lighter winds with higher temperatures in the southeast.

Things you need to do to stay safe during the heatwave

WARMER weather is here at last – but, sadly, it can bring health hazards. Here's how to avoid common heat perils:

Sunburn - Protecting skin from sunburn and skin-cancer-inducing UV rays is crucial. Dehydration - Drink plenty of fluids, including tea, water and soft drinks and watch out for tell-tale warning signs such as dark or strong smelling urine, excessive thirst, feeling faint or a dry mouth. Insect bites - An over-the-counter antihistamine tablet or cream should reduce swelling and itching. Prickly heat - Seek shade or go inside – prickly heat usually reduces as skin cools. Heat exhaustion - Resting in a cool place and drinking cold water usually eliminates issues within 30 minutes. Heat stroke is a more serious condition where the body overheats so much it is unable to cool. Insomnia - To cool bedrooms, keep curtains shut in the daytime and open windows.

Monday to be hotter than southern Italy

BBC Weather's Darren Bett has revealed that mercury is expected to remain in the high teens and low 20s in the south and east of England.

Speaking about Monday, Bett has said that temperatures are set to reach 23C - more than Palermo in south Italy which will be 17C.

He said: "It's going to be a fine day today (Monday). A lot of weather around and lots of sunshine and it will feel warm in the sunshine as well.

"There is some low cloud heading our way at the moment but if we look out in the Atlantic, this cloud is going to bring some changes in the northwest tomorrow.

"Overnight tonight we're going to find the wind picking up in the northwest of the UK.

"The thickening cloud will come in and we'll start to see some rain as well but it is likely to be dry and clear.

"A little bit of a chilly start to tomorrow across East Anglia and the northeast, must milder than the northwest.

"High pressure sitting over the UK at the moment is going to get squeezed away towards the east allowing these weather fronts to move down tomorrow and bring with it the rain.

"We're going to find it getting wetter more widely tomorrow across Northern Ireland.

"After a bright start withouth the clouds in England and Wales we will see the cloud tending to increase from the northwest but it's likely to stay dry.

"With the sunshine across the southeastern parts, it's going to be quit warm with temperatures getting up to 23C."

Bookies on May having record-breaking temperatures

Bookies are now making it odds on that this month will be a record-breaker.

Coral was today giving odds of 4-5 for heat records being broken, and it was offering evens for this summer to be the UK’s hottest ever – topping 38.7C set in Cambridge in July 2019.

John Hill, from the bookmaker, said: “It’s going to feel like summer has come early over the next few days. As a result of soaring temperatures we have slashed the odds on this month ending as a record hot May.

“Looking further ahead, we now make it odds-on to be a record hot summer and we are not ruling out the UK having its highest ever temperature.”

Five-day heatwave kicks off

Sunseekers are in for a Turkish delight, as parts of Britain is hotter than Istanbul, with the city struggling to top 18C this week.

The mercury could soar to a dazzling 26C down South before the week is out – meaning some of us are in for the hottest day of the year so far.

Sadly for people in the Midlands and further north, the best of the week’s weather was today, with sunny spells giving maximum temperatures of 20C.

Tonight's forecast

A fine evening as it will be dry with late spells of sunshine however thick cloud will build into the north-west bringing some patchy drizzle.

Overnight will then be dry with long clear spells although patches of mist will form.

Cloud will build across Scotland and Northern Ireland bringing rain.

UK weather outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday will bring patchy rain across England and Wales. Sunny spells and showers across Scotland and Northern Ireland which will merge into longer spells of rain later.

Sunny spells and showers across northern Britain on Wednesday but it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain further south.

Tomorrow's weather (Monday)

Any early patches of mist will soon clear.

It will then be dry and bright with sunny spells across England and Wales however cloud will build in from the north during the afternoon.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will have thick cloud cover and rain which will be locally heavy and persistent.

Met Office on a more unsettled end of May

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: "It's likely we'll see those warm and much warmer-than-average temperatures across the UK.

"UV levels will likely be high."

However, rainy weather could plague the rest of the month despite its warmth.

The Met Office said: “The end of May is likely to bring more unsettled weather, with spells of rain or showers for most, and some heavy and thundery showers are possible.

“Drier and sunnier spells remain likely, particularly in the south and southwest.

“Temperatures are likely to remain above average, with very warm spells possible, especially in the southeast.”

Making the most out of the weather today

Cooler in Manchester tomorrow

A dry start for many, with the best of any morning sunshine in the south.

Outbreaks of rain will then move slowly southwards during the afternoon and evening with maximum temperatures of 18 °C.

London's Monday to Thursday forecast

A dry, sunny morning on Monday with mist or fog soon clearing.

Remaining dry into the afternoon though sunshine becoming hazy over time.

Warm again, notably so towards the east coast with gentle winds and maximum temperatures of 23 °C.

Tuesday will be rather breezy with spells of rain and brighter interludes.

A risk of rain and windy conditions on Wednesday, followed by blustery showers.

Drier and brighter but still breezy Thursday.

Cloudier in the afternoon

Cloud and rain reaching northwest Scotland and western Northern Ireland in a freshening wind.

Elsewhere, dry with clear periods. Turning chilly in the southeast with rural grass frost in places.

Warm with sunny spells today

Today will feel warm with sunny spells, but a little wind and cloud might dampen the far northwest.

And rainy weather could plague the rest of the month despite its warmth.

Brits flocked to the sea

End of May forecast

Tonight will be chilly

Despite the potential for some very high temperatures today, this evening will be a chilly one.

Londoners could be set to face temperatures close to freezing as it could be hitting just 1C.

The Met Office have said it will be 'turning chilly in the southeast with rural grass frost in places.'

London could see highs of 21C today

Londoners could be treated to highs of 21C today as the mini-heatwave continues.

The Met Office have said: "Early morning patches of low cloud soon clearing to leave a fine and dry day with warm sunny spells.

"Winds generally light, but feeling notably cooler along the Kent coast coast with an onshore breeze during the day. Maximum temperature 21 °C."

Today's weather

Any early patches of mist will soon lift and clear.

It will then be dry and bright during the morning with spells of sunshine however variable amounts of cloud cover will tend to build bringing a chance of a few isolated showers.

A dry evening with cloud breaking to reveal late sunny spells.

Odds on the hottest May in records

Leading bookmaker Coral now makes it just 4-5 for this month to end as a record hot May, as temperatures continue to rise across the UK.

The firm go 6-4 for 30C or higher being reached at any point this month.

“The outlook for the next seven days looks glorious, which is why our odds on a record hot May are melting faster than an ice cream in the sun,” said Coral’s John Hill.

“We are not ruling out temperatures reaching as high as 30C at some point in May,” added Hill.

4-5 Record hot May

6-4 30C or higher in the UK this month

UK told to brace for FIVE heatwaves in next four months

Brits have been warned they will face a four-month furnace – with five ‘major heatwaves’.

The UK will boil over the next fortnight as temperatures rocket towards 30C (86F).

James Madden, forecaster for Exacta Weather, said: “The overall summer forecast is now pointing towards at least four or five major heatwaves.

“These will build throughout the summer months, but at the moment, August looks the most likely to bring these blasts of very hot weather.

“The first major spell of summer could arrive as soon as late May.”

The Met Office’s three-month outlook published at the start of May predicts the probability of hot weather this summer to be double that of normal years.