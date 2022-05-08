ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nepalese Sherpa, 52, scales Mount Everest for 26th time to beat his own record for the most climbs of the world's highest peak

By Mark Tovey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A Nepali Sherpa has climbed Mount Everest for the 26th time, outdoing his own previous world record set last year.

Kami Rita Sherpa, 52, climbed to the top of the summit on Saturday while guiding 10 other Sherpas along the southeast ridge route up the 29,035-foot peak.

'Kami Rita has broken his own record and established a new world record in climbing', said Taranath Adhikari, director general of the Department of Tourism in capital Kathmandu.

The record-breaker's wife, Jangmu, said she was happy over her husband's achievement.

Born to a mountain-climbing family, Kami Rita is the son of one of the first professional Sherpa guides, who led foreign mountaineers up Everest after Nepal opened up to outsiders in 1950.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siak3_0fXDtfYe00
Kami Rita Sherpa has climbed Mount Everest for the 26th time, outdoing his own previous record set last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpyBB_0fXDtfYe00
The 52-year-old Sherpa was guiding a group of 10 Sherpas up the summit along the southeast ridge route yesterday when he achieved the record-breaking feat 

In addition, Kami Rita's brother has notched up 17 climbs to the top of Mount Everest.

Having racked up 21 climbs by 2017, Kami Rita was tied number one with Apa Sherpa and Phurba Tashi Sherpa - both of whom subsequently retired, leaving the path clear for Kami Rita.

In 2018, after taking the number one position with 22 climbs, Kami Rita announced his ambition to reach 25 before his retirement.

Kami Rita said: I plan to do this 'not just for myself but for my family, the Sherpa people and for my country, Nepal.'

He completed his 25th summit of Everest on May 7 2021 and yesterday he reached his 26th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8EHn_0fXDtfYe00
Everest has been scaled 10,657 times since it was first climbed in 1953 - with 311 deaths recorded over that timeframe

Nepal issued 408 permits to climb Everest last year - the highest in the 70 years since the country opened up to foreign mountaineers.

It comes as the Himalayan nation has faced criticism for allowing overcrowding and multiple climber deaths on the summit - with accusations that the nation has put its own economic interests ahead of foreign excursionists' safety.

According to the Himalayan database, Everest has been scaled 10,657 times since it was first climbed in 1953, with 311 deaths recorded over the seven decades.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Meet Fiona! 'Exceptional' 139 million-year-old fossil of a 13ft-long PREGNANT ichthyosaur with several babies in her belly is unearthed in Chile

The fossilised remains of a 13ft-long pregnant ichthyosaur have been uncovered in Chile – marking the first time a complete ichthyosaur has been found in the country. The remains of the creature, named Fiona, were unearthed by researchers from the University of Manchester from a melting glacier deep in Patagonia.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Disturbing development in mysterious disappearance of Aussie mum whose toddler was found wandering alone on a Mexican road - as burnt-out van linked to her abduction is discovered

A disturbing photo has emerged of a burnt-out van on the side of the road in Mexico as police desperately search for missing Australian mum Tahnee Shanks. The Mexican news outlet Por Esto published an image of the smouldering vehicle, which is now allegedly being held as evidence in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

One small step towards farming on the MOON? Scientists grow thale cress in lunar soil collected during the Apollo missions for the first time - paving the way for a future colony

For any astronauts hoping to survive on the surface of the moon, growing crops will be an essential. Now, scientists have taken 'one small step' towards growing plants on the lunar surface, after showing it's possible to grow thale cress in lunar soil – albeit here on Earth. Researchers...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Depressing pictures show debris and plastic waste scattered across popular Bali beach just weeks after tourists returned to holiday hotspot

Shocking photos of the unsightly state of one of Bali's much-loved beaches have emerged just weeks after the holiday island welcomed back international tourists, including flocks arriving from Down Under. Canggu's once pristine shoreline is strewn with debris, rubbish and plastic waste following the annual monsoon season. An influx of...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Everest#Sherpa People#Sherpas#The Department Of Tourism
Daily Mail

Indian couple sue their son for £530,000 for failing to produce a grandchild after splashing all their savings on his lavish wedding and US pilot training

A retired Indian couple are taking their only son to court for more than £500,000 as they claim his failure to produce a grandchild has caused them 'mental agony'. Sajneev Prasad, 61, and wife Sadhana, 57, filed a petition against son Shrey Sagar and his wife Shubhangi, who married in 2016 and do not have any children.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Australia is announced as Rugby World Cup hosts for 2027 and 2029 tournaments as union's biggest prize heads Down Under for the first time since 2003

Australia will host the Rugby World Cup in 2027 and 2029 after the World Rugby Council announced its latest batch of host nations on Thursday night. The men's tournament was last hosted Down Under in 2003, when the Wallabies lost out to England in heartbreaking fashion with Jonny Wilkinson kicking a last-gasp field goal to seal victory for the Red Roses.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

From globetrotting to flirting with TV stardom: Inside colourful life of superyacht tour operator, 62, charged over $20MILLION cocaine scuba diver plot

A superyacht tour operator accused of playing a major role in an alleged $20million cocaine smuggling operation once lived a jetsetting life, featured in a TV commercial and auditioned for Survivor. James Blake Blee, 62, was arrested at Cairns Airport in North Queensland on Wednesday with police swooping as he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
Daily Mail

Toddler of woman missing in Mexico meets her Australian family for the first time after she was rescued by her grandmother and uncle

Heartwarming photos have emerged of a toddler meeting her Australian family after she was found wandering alone barefoot at a church in Mexico. Two-year-old Adelynn was found alone outside the chapel in Cancun on May 3, as authorities search for her mother Tahnee Shanks, 32, and dad Jorge Aguirre Astudillo who have both been reported missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy