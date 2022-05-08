ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cleaning whizz – the cheap trick to get rid of moths in your home in no time

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SpHyV_0fXDt6wa00

MOTHS are one of the more annoying insects to deal with.

They can quickly and quietly cause chaos in your home, destroying clothes and furniture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNiBG_0fXDt6wa00
Sometimes by the time you know you have moths the damage has been done Credit: Alamy

If you suffer with pesky moth infestations, you're not alone.

FantasticPestControl say that roughly 1.5 million homes across the UK have to deal with moth infestations.

Luckily, there is a way to get rid of them before they completely reek havoc.

Medical News Today revealed one easy trick to banish moths for good.

They revealed: "White vinegar is a natural cleansing agent that changes the pH levels of surfaces that it touches.

"Moth eggs and larvae exposed to white vinegar cannot survive in the acidic environment."

The trick is pretty handy, considering most households will already have a stash of white vinegar in their kitchen.

Even if you don't, you can pick up a bottle of the condiment and cleaning product for under one pound it most shops.

The trick works so well because the liquid is high in acidity, and simply put, moths and their larvae can't survive in that enviroment.

However, using white vinegar alone will be too strong, so always dilute it with some water to see the best rsults.

The pros said: "Take care when using white vinegar in the home, as it can damage certain surfaces, such as metals, stone countertops, and hardwood floors."

Simply wipe down surfaces with the mix, and don't forget clothes hangers and inside drawers where moths can lurk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oz4Bp_0fXDt6wa00
A mixture of white vinegar and water is key to banishing moths Credit: Getty

#White Vinegar#Moths#Insect#Cheap Trick#Medical News
The US Sun

